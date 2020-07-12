Search under way for fisherman missing on Otago's Lake Wakatipu

Emergency services are searching Otago’s Lake Wakatipu for a missing fisherman.

Queenstown police were alerted to an overdue fisherman about 3.20pm on Sunday, a spokeswoman said.

The man had been fishing at the northern end of the lake near Benmore Pl, Glenorchy. He was reported missing by a friend who had been fishing nearby.

“The person was reported to have been fishing near the shore before they went missing,” the spokeswoman said.

“Police have started a search and rescue operation supported by local resources to find the missing man.”

Queenstown harbourmaster Marty Black said the Coastguard was searching the lake.

St John was alerted to a water incident by police, a spokeswoman said.

“We did send an ambulance preemptively, but they didn’t make it there prior to police standing us down.”