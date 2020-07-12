One seriously injured after car collides with cyclist in Invercargill

One person has been seriously injured after a car and cyclist collided in Invercargill.

A police media spokeswoman said emergency services responded to a serious crash on Queens Drive, Waikiwi, about 5pm.

Early reports indicated one person was seriously injured, she said.

The southbound lane was closed and diversions were in place.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.