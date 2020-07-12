One seriously injured after car collides with cyclist in Invercargill

17:52, Jul 12 2020
One person has been seriously injured after a car and cyclist collided in Invercargill.
John Bisset/Stuff
One person has been seriously injured after a car and cyclist collided in Invercargill.

One person is seriously injured after a car and cyclist collided in Invercargill on Sunday.

A police media spokeswoman said emergency services responded to a serious crash on Queens Drive, Waikiwi, about 5pm.

Early reports indicated one person was seriously injured, she said.

The southbound lane was closed and diversions were in place.

READ MORE:
* Cyclist critically injured in Christchurch intersection crash
* Serious crash between a car and cyclist closes SH2 in Horokiwi, Wellington
* Person killed in two-car crash on West Coast

Police ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Stuff