Isolation facility for Kiwis deported from Australia opens

Raymond Elise's Australian visa has been cancelled and he is now stranded in a detention centre.

A new managed isolation facility will start operating this week, housing Kiwis deported from Australia.

Covid-19 halted deportations between Australia and New Zealand in mid-March.

The dedicated facility was being set up as deportation numbers return to normal, an all-of-government Covid-19 response team spokesperson said.

Where appropriate, extra security measurements will be put in place to manage deportees.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Kiwis stuck in Australian detention protest deportation delays

* Coronavirus: Feared Rebels bikie boss pleads to be deported to New Zealand after becoming stranded in Australian detention centre

* Kiwi wrongfully imprisoned by Australian border force



John Kirk-Anderson A police officer guarding people in isolation at the Distinction Hotel in Christchurch.

Deportees will be assessed by Police and Corrections to determine what security measures are necessary, the spokesperson said.

The location of the facility is not being revealed to the public: “Anyone who has been returned to New Zealand under a deportation arrangement has the same right to privacy as other returnees”.

The facility will remain in use for as long as necessary to manage deportees.

Kiwis stuck in detention centres on the other side of the Tasman have been pleading to come home as the state of Victoria becomes a hotspot for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, men at the Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation began sleeping outside the centre in protest at being kept “in limbo”, with no idea when they would be able to return home.

In a letter to the Australian Border Force to explain why they were protesting, the men said they felt forgotten and unimportant.