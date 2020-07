A person has died in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1. (File photo)

A person has died in a crash on State Highway 1 in Marlborough.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash in the Riverlands area south of Blenheim at about 6.18pm on Sunday, a spokesperson said.

“The sole occupant died at the scene.”

Part of the road remained closed while police examined the scene. Earlier, motorists were asked to avoid the area or expect delays.