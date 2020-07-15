Military bans personnel from nightclub, citing safety concerns

Police make a routine check of The Daily, where soldiers are no longer allowed to drink.

The New Zealand Defence Force has banned its staff from a Palmerston North nightclub following assaults near the bar.

Stuff understands personnel across the country were ordered by the commander of Linton Military Camp not to go to The Daily, a popular city nightclub, on Friday until told otherwise.

It’s also understood the ban follows years of fighting and assaults between civilians and service members down Berrymans Lane next to the bar.

The recent incidents spiked commander Stefan Michie’s concern for service members’ safety, the Defence Force says in a statement.

“These incidents have come at a time when members of the [New Zealand Defence Force] are holding themselves in a high state of readiness and preparedness to assist in the whole-of-government response to Covid-19,” the Defence Force statement says.

“This order will be reviewed periodically to assess the environment.”

The Defence Force would not say why the bar was unsafe for personnel and what the incidents were.

The move is another kick in the guts for The Daily owner Ricky Quirk, who battled through the lockdown closure and is renovating the sports bar connected to the club.

Berrymans Lane acts as a shortcut between Main St and Broadway Ave, where the majority of the city’s bars are situated. People move past The Daily constantly as they go about their night.

Fights happened in town. It's not just off-duty soldiers starting them and it’s not because of The Daily, Quirk said.

David Unwin/Stuff Crowds gather outside The Daily in Palmerston North, where military personnel can no longer frequent.

Palmerston North acts as a centre for service members from Linton Military Camp, 11 kilometres south-west, and Ōhakea air force base, 26km north-west.

“The army have recognised the problem with their guys being assaulted or assaulting people,” Quirk said.

“Why target The Daily? It doesn’t fix the problem, it just spreads it across the city.

“The whole thing seems crazy to me.”

A blanket ban on all bars in the city for one month would be more appropriate than an indefinite ban on The Daily, Quirk said.

The club can host almost 750 people and raked in about 75 per cent of the city’s night-life, so there would be a high likelihood of drama because of the numbers.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Military and civilian police roam Palmerston North's Regent Arcade.

Quirk was unaware of the ban until soldiers told him. He said it was unfair to the people who didn't get caught up in the drama and didn't want to party at the city’s other bars.

They would be welcomed back with open arms. Quirk had no problem with the military and felt sorry for personnel missing out on letting their hair down.

Numbers at the bar weren't expected to decrease and last Saturday night’s crowd packed into the club at its usual capacity.

Quirk expected the ban would draw in new faces who didn't feel comfortable partying with military personnel.