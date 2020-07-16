Police pursuits double over decade, resulting in over 650 crashes last year

Craig McAllister, 13, Brooklyn Taylor, 13, and Glen McAllister, 16, died when they hit road spikes while trying to evade police in Christchurch in January 2019. (File photos)

The sister of a young teenager killed in the wake of a police pursuit says something’s got to change, or more people’s beloved family members will die needlessly.

TeAri Taylor’s baby brother Brooklyn Taylor died along with Craig, 13, and Glen, 16, McAllister, when the stolen car they were in crashed and burst into flames after driving through police road spikes in Christchurch in January last year.

”They are immature and they don’t understand the consequences,” Taylor said. ”There was so much more to life that he needed to learn. Yeah, he made bad choices, it was just the last choice that was fatal,”

Despite a tightening of police pursuit policies last year, more drivers were choosing to flee leading to more crashes and more deaths.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Around 15 per cent of pursuits end in a crash. (File photo)

In June 2010, the year New Zealand Police published its Pursuit Policy Review , there were 2195 pursuit incidents, with 349 resulting in crashes.

Last year, there were 4863 pursuits with 656 crashes, despite the abandonment rate increasing to 63 per cent in 2019, compared to 38 per cent in 2010.

Taylor, 39, said the last decade of statistics showed that there had to be national change to how police engaged fleeing drivers.

”Because something’s got to put a stop to it. It’s not okay for those numbers to keep rising and rising. So many families are getting affected.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff/Stuff The spot where the three Christchurch boys died after driving over police road spikes last year.

“If they had have backed off on the boys, the boys wouldn’t have ended up where they are now.

“In the [Independent Police Conduct Authority] report they said they backed off, however, there were spikes laid down on a road. If the police had of backed off, those spikes wouldn’t have been laid.”

Michael Bradley/Stuff Road safety campaigner Clive Matthew-Wilson says the police pursuit policy has been "a disaster".

One national road safety campaigner says the pursuit policy should adopt a “softly, softly” approach unless the suspected crimes were serious.

Clive Matthew-Wilson of car review website Dog and Lemon said more young drivers were opting for bravado-fuelled car chases and the only way to reduce harm was to abandon nearly all pursuits.

“Given that teenagers aren't going to stop and think, it's up to the cops to stop and think, instead of letting adrenaline rule their decision-making process."

Multiple reviews over the years to cut down on the number of crashes and injuries were not working, Matthew-Wilson said.

“The New Zealand police approach has been a disaster. The police may claim otherwise, but they see it as their right and duty to pursue fleeing vehicles. The end result is a lot of dead bodies, including the bodies of totally innocent bystanders.”

Police Minister Stuart Nash has been approached for comment.

Matthew-Wilson pointed to the success of Queensland police in reducing deaths related to pursuits.

With a bigger population than New Zealand, Queensland had 3197 fewer police pursuits in 2016.

New Zealand had 3323 pursuits that year, resulting in seven deaths, while Queensland had only 126 pursuits and no fatalities.

A sample of fleeing events were reviewed last year with a few recommendations including changes to the way these events are handled, the training given to police staff and the way the incidents were recorded and investigated.

The review also highlighted the need for more research into why some drivers flee.

Matthew-Wilson said it was wrong to assume that police were letting offenders “get away with it” by avoiding a pursuit.

“[FBI] research has shown that if the police refrain from chasing all offenders or terminate their pursuits, no significant increase in the number of suspects who flee would occur."