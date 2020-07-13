Pressure mounting on RSA board members over restaurant disaster

Jim Lilley, second from left, and Craig Cormack, second from right, remain on the Christchurch Memorial RSA board after Trenches Restaurant and Bar failed.

Pressure is mounting on Christchurch Memorial RSA board members over a failed restaurant/bar operation and the loss of $100,000 they received for valuable RSA murals.

Trenches Restaurant and Bar was run by Christchurch RSA Holdings Ltd, which went into liquidation in January, but was in trouble ever since it opened in 2015 in the association’s handsome new building in Armagh St.

The Warren and Mahoney-designed building, which cost about $7 million to construct, could be on the market soon, after members voted last month to sell. The association has $2m of debts.

The murals of war scenes, painted by renowned New Zealand artists Bill Sutton, Richard Wallwork and Colin Lovell-Smith, were sold last year netting the RSA (Returned and Services Association) $100,000. It’s alleged the money was channelled into the restaurant account and used to pay overdue creditors instead of being used for welfare purposes.

A series of emails obtained by Stuffshow that new board members, businessmen Chris Ludeke and Cam Mouat, want answers to why current board members, Craig Cormack and current president Jim Lilley, who were directors of RSA Holdings, allowed the restaurant to continue to haemorrhage money.

The liquidator’s report is due later this month.

Mouat emailed his fellow board members in January suggesting Cormack and Lilley needed to “man up” and “accept their continued presence on our executive is not a good look for our membership, the RSA movement in general and now the public.”

However, Lilley said he had no experience in restaurant management and had worked in other areas while restaurant matters were handled by others. He knew the restaurant was struggling but board meetings were told of new “fix its” which appeared to be legitimate.

After he took over from previous president Pete Dawson, who resigned in January, “things had changed a lot”, Lilley said.

He was following a process and several investigations were coming to a head, he said.

“I’m not going to go off half-cocked.”

The previous board, of which he had been a member, had been a “one man band” and the new board he headed had inherited a “poisoned chalice” but was using its “collective wisdom” to sort things out.

Lilley said he would not be resigning. The emails obtained by Stuff were inaccurate and issued by people who were good at firing “potshots” but not at doing any actual work, he said.

“If I have done something wrong I’ll take it on the chops but if I have done something wrong it was done from pure ignorance.”

Cormack could not be reached before deadline.

Other former RSA Holdings’ directors, Robin Nicholson and Paul O’Connor, resigned in February 2019 and 2016 respectively. Former director Pete Dawson resigned in January.

An email last week from Ludeke to fellow board members said executive members who were directors of Trenches “may be feeling uncomfortable that they did not take firmer action over many years to stop the madness of the Trenches Restaurant....

“If the losses were coming from the directors’ own pockets, the madness of the continued trading would have been stopped pretty fast. By not paying the Trenches Restaurant’s taxes and creditors they had an unfair trading advantage over their restaurant neighbours. A disgraceful situation for an RSA business.”

The emails show Ludeke and Mouat opposed the sale of the association’s murals.

“The [mural and other proceeds] were meant for the welfare of our veterans, to purchase and provide walkers, hip replacements, dental work, cataract operations and mobile scooters. I have heard the complaints and it has been a disgrace,” Mouat’s email said.

Ludeke had a business in the fishing industry and Mouat is in construction, specialising in stone-masonry.