Political point-scoring in Marlborough over delayed college campus project

Nikki Kaye says a National Government, if elected, will progress Marlborough’s co-location project in the first six months of Government.

The drawn-out rebuild of Blenheim’s two high schools has become an arena for more Labour-National point-scoring as the political landscape of New Zealand is rocked by yet another resignation.

The project to co-locate Marlborough Boys’ College and Marlborough Girls’ College onto a single campus is about to see its third government, after first being announced in 2015, yet construction work is still some distance off.

National’s education spokeswoman Nikki Kaye was in Blenheim on Monday, where she took a swipe at Labour, saying she would progress the co-location project within the first six months of being in Government.

Derek Flynn/Stuff Blenheim’s new college campus will spread across the current Marlborough Girls’ College and Bohally Intermediate site on McLauchlan St.

“What I will confirm as education spokesperson is that we will start construction of the Marlborough Girls’ and Boys’ project within the first term of a National Government,” Kaye said on Monday.

“And it will be one of the first things on my list as Minister of Education.”

READ MORE:

* Design phase for new Marlborough college campus to extend into next year

* $33 million in loans given to top of the south small businesses

* Incumbent Stuart Smith slams Govt 'throwing money around like confetti' as campaign ramps up



By Tuesday morning, Kaye was acting Opposition leader after the shock resignation of Todd Muller.

In 2015, then-National Party education minister Hekia Parata made the announcement to co-locate Marlborough Boys’ and Girls’ Colleges onto one site. The estimated cost then was $63 million.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Former Education Minister Hekia Parata came to Blenheim in 2015 to announce the new schools.

After a change of Government and unexpected land troubles, Labour’s Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the build – likely to be “one of the largest capital projects delivered by the ministry anywhere in New Zealand” – would cost more than $100m.

Kaye said on Monday costs would be more than what National originally “factored in” but they didn’t have “visibility of the detail of where the Government is at with the project”.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins with Marlborough Girls’ College board chairman Bernie Rowe and principal Mary-Jeanne Lynch on a visit to the school in 2018.

Hipkins hit back on Tuesday morning saying National had mismanaged the project.

“Nikki Kaye had the responsibility for school property under the previous Government, and she let things slip. We are now picking up the slack and getting things moving again.

“National approved funding for the co-location but sat on it without making any progress for more than two years.

“When we came into Government, the Ministry of Education advised that there has been a ‘significant cost escalation’ from what the National Government budgeted.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Bohally principal Shane Campbell said last month co-locating the high schools was a lengthy and frustrating process.

Hipkins, who became Health Minister after the resignation of David Clark earlier this month, said the ministry would be “firming up” a timeframe for construction when final designs were agreed.

The colleges completed initial briefs to a 2017 deadline, but those were based on a greenfield site, which was the ministry's preferred option early in the process.

The schools revisited those briefs last year when the greenfield site was abandoned in favour of the McLauchlan St site, currently housing Marlborough Girls' College and Bohally Intermediate School.

Ministry of Education head of education infrastructure service Kim Shannon said on Monday design work was expected to continue next year.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Marlborough Boys’ College.

“Construction will begin once the final design has been agreed. We know how important this project is for the Marlborough region, and we are moving at pace to build a new college the community can enjoy.

“As we’ve previously said, we cannot provide an update to the cost information the Minister shared with the House as procurement for the building work is yet to get underway.”

After the co-location was completed, Bohally Intermediate School was expected to move to the old Marlborough Boys' College site.

Bohally principal Shane Campbell said last month it was a lengthy and frustrating process.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Nikki Kaye with Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith at the Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 on Monday.

Kaikōura MP, National’s Stuart Smith said it was “sad” that Muller had resigned after 53 days as party leader. Muller said the role had taken a “heavy toll” on him and his family.

But it was business as usual for Smith, speaking from Picton where he had organised a coffee chat with constituents.

“I am an electorate MP for the people of Kaikōura and that hasn’t changed and it won’t,” he said.

National Party MPs were scheduled to hold a caucus meeting on Tuesday evening to possibly vote on a new leader.