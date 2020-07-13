Three-day closure of Auckland rail line will impact thousands of passengers

Up to 14,000 train passengers in one day alone could be affected by a three-day closure of Auckland’s western line later this week.

From 8pm Thursday to end of service on Sunday, western line trains will not be running between Britomart and Swanson as new track infrastructure is installed at Mt Eden.

Buses will be running instead and it is expected up to 14,000 passengers could be affected on Friday alone.

Mt Eden station is closed to the public for the next four years as work on the $4.4 billion City Rail Link project ramps up.

The Link Alliance, which has the main stations and tunnels contract for the project, said the western line closure was necessary to allow sufficient time for the track installation.

“Mt Eden is where CRL connects with the Western Line – it’s a massive undertaking that will make a huge difference to travel around the city,” Dale Burtenshaw, deputy project director for the Link Alliance, said.

“Regrettably we can’t avoid the closure and we hope people will understand that the new track and signalling will, long term, allow commuter services to continue to run safely while we get on with our work safely.”

Auckland Transport (AT) is encouraging passengers to consider walking, using scooters or cycling to move about the city or work from home.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Trains between Britomart and Swanson will not be running for three days from Friday due to City Rail Link works.

“We’ve worked closely with City Rail Link and KiwiRail to choose the least disruptive time. With no more long weekends until later in the year, we chose these dates as we’re still in the school holidays and university students are not yet back in the city,” Stacey van der Putten, AT’s group manager of metro services, said.

“If you’re affected by the closure, you could look at using some of our regular bus routes near the train stations. They’re frequent and go directly to many places such as Wynyard Quarter, Britomart and Queen St.”

For example, passengers who get on at Kingsland Station should look at taking the 20 or 22 bus routes to get into the city centre.

Customers who get on at New Lynn can travel on the 18 bus, which departs every six minutes towards the city.

Services on the western line will be back to normal on Monday morning.