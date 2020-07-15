Affco fined $300,000 after worker suffered severe burns to 75 per cent of body

Meat processing company Affco has been ordered to pay almost $300,000 for its “failures” after an explosion at its Northland plant that left a worker with severe burns.

A boiler explosion at its Moerewa plant in July 2018, left a 31-year-old worker with burns to "75 per cent of his body".

Worksafe took the company to court, charging it under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

The man injured in the explosion suffered burns to his face, chest and arms, and had to undergo skin grafts, E tū union spokeswoman Annie Tothill told Stuff at the time of the incident.

READ MORE:

* Meat processing firm Affco charged after worker was burnt in Northland plant explosion



At the sentencing at Whangārei District Court on Tuesday, a Worksafe media release said Affco was fined $230,343 and ordered to pay $65,000 in emotional harm reparation.

Worksafe said the worker had been tending to the furnace of a boiler. He opened the boiler door and a build-up of coal combusted, sending heat and flames out.

”The worker was left with severe burns to 75 per cent of his body,” Worksafe said.

”He was placed in an induced coma for five weeks and required multiple surgeries and skin grafts. He has been unable to retun to work.”

Denise Piper/Stuff Affco has been ordered to pay nearly $300,000 for the incident.

Activing chief inspector Danielle Henry said Worksafe’s investigation found the company had failed to ensure there was an effective system for monitoring and supervising its workers who were overseeing the boiler.

“This failure by Affco to support workers and keep them safe has resulted in life changing and painful injuries for one of its workers,” Henry said.

“Affco had recorded several instances of excess coal build up which causes these kinds of events and had made unsuccessful moves to rectify this. The business should have had systems in place to ensure workers were aware of the risk and had safe ways of rectifying the situation.”

Henry said all businesses need to design a safe work process to ensure such incidents do not happen.

Workers also need to have knowledge, experience and equipment to do their jobs safely, she said.

Affco was also fined earlier this month under the Health and Safety in Employment Act 1992.

It related to an incident where an employee at its Whanganui plant had offal squirted in their eye.

“The worker became extremely ill with an infection known to be carried by animals and as a result later required heart surgery.”

Affco was fined $46,000.