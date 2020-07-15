World War II veteran Ronald Mayhill dies, aged 96

War veteran Ronald Desmond Mayhill died on July 9, 2020 at the age of 96.

A highly-regarded World War II veteran who was awarded France’s highest honour after being temporarily blinded during a mission onboard a Lancaster heavy bomber has died.

Aucklander Ronald Desmond Mayhill, former president of New Zealand Bomber Command, died on July 9 at the age of 96.

Mayhill enlisted in the Royal New Zealand Air Force when he was just 18 and was posted as a bomb aimer and observer in the RAF's 75 squadron in England.

His first active day of duty was on D-Day when the Allied forces invaded Nazi-occupied France by carrying out beach landings in Normandy.

SUPPLIED Ronald Mayhill enlisted in the Royal New Zealand Air Force when he was just 18.

Mayhill was wounded on August 31, 1944 when his aircraft was hit while the crew were on a bombing mission.

He was temporarily blinded in one eye by shrapnel but insisted the captain continue the mission and the target was successfully attacked.

SUPPLIED Ronald Mayhill pictured in 1952.

Mayhill arrived home from war at the age of 21 as a flight lieutenant with a Distinguished Flying Cross.

He went on to be a teacher – first at Pukekohe High School before spending 28 years teaching geography at Auckland Grammar School until his retirement in December 1983.

In 2015, France honoured Mayhill for the 1944 incident that saw him temporarily blinded by appointing him a Knight of the national order of the Legion of Honour.

The Legion of Honour is France's highest award and recognises the efforts of veterans who fought in World War II and helped to facilitate the liberation of France.

At the time of receiving his award, Mayhill said he felt he took the award for his entire crew. They were no longer alive but “just as deserving”.

SUPPLIED Ronald Mayhill published a book about his experiences in Bomber Command.

Daughter Philippa van Rijn said her father was an amazing teacher who did extraordinary things.

She said Mayhill’s travels over the years gave him a wide array of knowledge, and he had a great way of explaining things to people.

They went on many family holidays and Mayhill had great knowledge of the places they visited, she said.

Mayhill and late wife Kathleen Mayhill, whom he married in 1957, would also travel to Europe every two years to visit son Geoffrey.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff Ronald Mayhill, pictured at Auckland’s Motat in 2012.

Mayhill didn’t talk much about his wartime experiences when van Rijn and her two siblings, Geoffrey and Janice, were young. In recent years, he would talk about it if he was asked, she said.

When Mayhill published his book, Bombs on Target: A Compelling Eye-Witness Account of Bomber Command Operations, van Rijn said it was the first time she really understood what her dad had been through.

In the later years, they would attend ANZAC services together.

Rebecca Nelson, a singer in the Royal New Zealand Navy, met Mayhill a few years ago when she was singing for the Bomber Command.

Mayhill was a “typical Kiwi guy” in the way he played down his wartime experiences, she said.

“He didn’t talk too much about the past.”

She described him as a “phenomenal” man who would be “very heavily missed”.

“He was just really a legend,” she said.

Mayhill leaves behind three children and eight grandchildren he “adored”, van Rijn said.

A funeral service for Mayhill will be held at All Saints Chapel in Meadowbank on July 17 at 2pm.