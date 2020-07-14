Police release name of man killed in crash near Taupō

Cameron Bickers, 23, died in a car crash on Matea Rd in Rangitaiki last week.

Police have released the name of the person who died following a serious crash near Taupō on July 10.

He was Cameron James Bickers, 23, of Rangitaiki.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Matea Rd, Rangitaiki.

Bickers had worked at Rangitaiki Station, a sheep, beef and deer farm, since 2015.

In a Facebook post, his colleagues at the station said Bickers would be sadly missed.

“Tragically we woke to the news on Friday morning that we had lost one of our valued staff members, Cameron Bickers.

“He will be remembered as somebody who could forge a smile from anyone with his cheeky and positive outlook on life.”

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash, police said in a statement.