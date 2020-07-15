Pasifika group's plea to Parliament: 'Give overstayers residency'

Immigrants who were tantalisingly close to gaining residence when coronavirus struck fear their dreams might be faltering at the final hurdle.

Overstayers in south Auckland are living in secret crowded conditions and relying on community handouts for food after losing jobs during the pandemic, Pasifika leaders say.

Hundreds of Pasifika people have either lost jobs or had hours cut as a result of Covid-19, and are unable to access any Government help because of their residency status.

While some have returned to their home countries voluntarily, others with children enrolled in school are choosing to stay for the sake of their kids’ education.

Community leaders are petitioning for the Government to let them stay on compassionate grounds.

“They did important work, like cleaning and working in factories, working in production – for many years they did essential work,” church minister Viliami Ha'otā 'I Pangai Fakatava Motuliki Sau, said.

“Some are now living with other families in crowded houses, and they move around a lot so they don’t [get caught].

“It is not right what is happening. They should be allowed to stay.”

Sunia Raitava is a Justice of the Peace and long-time resident of Ōtāhuhu. He was a former cultural adviser to the Minister for Pacific Peoples (formerly the Minister of Pacific Island Affairs) in 1984.

Raitava said the criteria for residency was far too strict and consideration needed to be given to workers who supported the country during lockdown, but whose jobs would not support a residency application.

“This in my opinion is a human rights issue.

“Most overstayers are well-settled and have built lives here. Their children go to school here, and they have never relied on Government benefits and are paying or have paid taxes for many years.

“It currently is also a health issue – they have Covid-19 in their countries and no way to support themselves if they were to go back home.”

He and about 50 others from the Pasifika Leadership Forum will head to Wellington next week to present the petition to Parliament. So far it has more than 8000 signatures.

Raitava said they were petitioning on behalf of all overstayers in New Zealand.

The most recent statistics from Immigration New Zealand (2017) put the number of overstayers at 13,895, however, that will be reviewed at the end of the year, general manager of verification and compliance Stephen Vaughan said.

“People who are overstayers, regardless of nationality, must appreciate that if there are no special circumstances that call for the grant of a visa, they are expected to leave New Zealand, or face deportation.”

Vaughan said amnesty, which was what the Pasifika group was asking for, had previously been offered to overstayers since the 1970s.

However, offering amnesty did not result in long-term reductions in overstayer numbers.

From the 2017 numbers, the majority of overstayers – about 60 per cent – were previously on a visitor visa.

The countries with the highest estimated overstayer numbers are Tonga (2498); Samoa (1549); China (1529); India (1310) and Malaysia (790).

INZ encouraged people who were unlawfully in New Zealand to contact INZ on 0508 55 88 55 to discuss their circumstances and determine what the best option is for them.