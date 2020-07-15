Muslim groups in mediation over impasse delaying donation for March 15 terror attack victims

Scientist, academic and author Hanif Quazi, originally from Peshawar, Pakistan, is heading a panel to bring a resolution to a bitter fight in the Federation of Islamic Organisations.

Muslim groups are in mediation in Wellington to break an impasse holding up the distribution of $2 million donated to Christchurch victims of the March 2019 mosque shooting.

Factions within the Federation of Islamic Associations have been at loggerheads since earlier this year when one faction deposed then president Mustafa Farouk.

South Auckland Muslim stalwart Mohammed Khan was then elected in a move supported by the Canterbury Muslim Association.

In April, Farouk and his allies sought a High Court order to nullify the election of Khan and other office holders, but the bid failed. A court hearing has been scheduled and in the meantime a panel of eminent Muslim have convened in Wellington to mediate with the aim of avoiding court action.

Parties say the negotiations have gone well and a resolution is likely.

If an agreement, which might include new elections, can be reached, the court will be able to unfreeze the federation’s bank accounts. The accounts hold a $2m donation from a Qatari charity to the victims of the mosque shootings on March 15 last year.

Victims in Christchurch have been agitating for the release of the money.

SUPPLIED Dr Mustafa Farouk claims to still be the president of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand.

The mediation is being led by Hanif Quazi, who was the first secretary of the federation, a former president of the Canterbury Muslim Association and is an international plant expert. The Canterbury Muslim Association is attending but does not have a representative on the panel.

Khan said the mediation, which started at the weekend, had been “fruitful” so far and afterwards he hoped to carry on as president. He would be happy with whatever came out of the negotiations, he said.

The Qatari donation would be a priority for the new team.

Farouk said the mediation was looking positive and would continue on Wednesday.

The federation is a registered charity and is nearly a year late in filing its returns for the 2019 financial year. Its latest extension requires the accounts to be filed by September 30.