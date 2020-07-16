Ratepayers set to foot the bill for proposed $200 million Wellington central library upgrade

Wellington's central library will cost up to $200m to earthquake-strengthen.

A $200 million upgrade has been proposed for Wellington’s earthquake-prone central library, with a view to reopening the building in 2025.

Wellington City Council revealed three strengthening options for the Civic Square building on Thursday, with council officers recommending a “high-level remediation” project costing up to $199.8m

The upgrade would involve installing base isolators to put the building at above 100 per cent of the New Building Standard (NBS), meaning it would be safe to occupy during and after a major earthquake.

Rosa Woods/Stuff A $200 million upgrade has been proposed for Wellington’s earthquake-prone central library. (File photo)

It would also include a major reconfiguration of collections, facilities, and activity spaces, and better integration with the Te Ngākau Civic Square precinct.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The library has been closed since it was declared an earthquake risk in March last year. (File photo)

The recommendation comes despite councillors voting in May for staff to prioritise cheaper strengthening options – overturning a proposal for base isolators to be a necessary part of the upgrade.

Two other strengthening options – costing up to $91m and $152m respectively – would make the building safe but vulnerable to significant damage in the event of a major earthquake.

SUPPLIED The redevelopment would provide better connections to Civic Square, with Harris St to become an “active edge” to the library.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said there were pros and cons to each option, including timeframe, cost, resilience, and building lifespan.

“There is no option which is the perfect option, and we’re going to have to weigh those things up.

“Whatever we put back will be a modern, 21st century library, which I think will be an incredibly exciting facility for our community.”

SUPPLIED The upgrade would include an entirely new layout with a reorganised floor plan.

The proposals also revealed the council was looking at options to privatise the library, with staff to call for expressions of interest from prospective developers.

It said a developer could buy the building, upgrade it, and lease the land back to the council.

But Foster said he would be challenging that advice.

“I’m interested more in the private sector’s skill and knowledge … in terms of their thoughts about how we do this job, not in their ownership of the building.

“I know there will be some disquiet about the thought that we might sell the building and lease it back.”

SUPPLIED Construction would start in April 2022 and be completed by May 2025.

The library has been closed since March last year. Under the council’s preferred upgrade option, construction would start in April 2022 and be completed by May 2025.

A “mid-level” strengthening would be completed by September 2024, while a “low-level” strengthening project would be done by November 2023.

Two options for demolishing the existing library and building a new one – either on the existing site or elsewhere in Civic Square – were also put forward.

However, no concept designs were developed, with council officers preferring strengthening the existing building.

A new building was projected to cost up to $160m – based on square-metre building rates – with construction to begin in July 2023 and finish by November 2025.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The existing library was designed by Sir Ian Athfield and opened in 1991. (File photo)

City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who hold the council’s libraries portfolio, said she was surprised by the proposals given councillors had previously rejected the most expensive strengthening option.

She was also surprised the council was considering privatising the library as an alternative funding option.

“Suggestions to privatise the building are completely at odds with the role of public libraries as social infrastructure in our city and I will be strongly opposing.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons says she is surprised by the recommendation given councillors agreed to prioritise cheaper options in May. (File photo)

Fitzsimons also questioned the timeline for constructing a new library, with attempts to demolish the current building likely to result in “lengthy and expensive litigation”.

Cost estimates for strengthening were high-level and did not include allowances for changes in building code, engineering standards, or earthquake damage, the council paper said.

A previous paper proposing a February 2026 reopening was sent to back to council staff in May, with councillors calling for a faster process.

The proposals will go out for public feedback on July 27, subject to sign-off from councillors on Tuesday, with a final design presented to councillors in October.

That option will then go out for public feedback again in March and April next year as part of the council’s Long-Term Plan, with construction scheduled to begin in June.

LIBRARY CLOSURE

The central library, designed by Sir Ian Athfield and opened in 1991, was declared earthquake-prone and closed in March last year following engineering advice revealing “significant structural vulnerabilities”.

Strengthening options were subsequently investigated, led initially by Professor Ken Elwood, with details and cost estimates revealed in May.

Councillors rejected the proposals and asked for a quicker solution, and upgrade timeframes were subsequently brought forward.

Temporary libraries opened on Manners St and at the National Library last year, and on Brandon St on Tuesday.

They house 60,000 of the central library’s collections. Another 370,000 items have been stored at a collection and distribution centre and can be delivered to local libraries on request.

THE OPTIONS

Low-level upgrade

Cost: $76.3m – $90.8m

Open date: November 2023

NBS rating: 40 per cent

Building lifespan: 35 years

Annual rates increase: $38.70 – $46.30

Mid-level upgrade

Cost: $131.2m – $151.8m

Open date: September 2024

NBS rating: 80 per cent

Building lifespan: 42 years

Annual rates increase: $57.30 – $67.60

High-level upgrade

Cost: $174.4m – 199.8m

Open date: May 2025

NBS rating: 100 per cent-plus

Building lifespan: 50 years

Annual rates increase: $74.30 – $86.20

New build on same or new site

Cost: $156.5m – $160.7m

Open date: November 2025

NBS rating: TBC

Building lifespan: 64 years

Annual rates increase: $50 – $52.60