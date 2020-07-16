Police seek sightings of missing man Steven Botham

Steven Botham, who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon at Richmond, near Nelson. Police would like to hear from anyone who knows of his whereabouts.

Police are appealing for sightings of missing man Steven Botham, who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon at Richmond, near Nelson.

Anyone with information on the 49-year-old man’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 105.

“Police are concerned for his safety and wellbeing,” says a post on the Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast Police Facebook page, which went up on Wednesday evening. “We are also seeking sightings of his vehicle, a blue Mitsubishi Pajero licence plate number ESP260."

A police spokeswoman said Botham was still missing as at 7.45am on Thursday.