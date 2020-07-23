Election 2020: Candidate's bid to break National's stranglehold in Taranaki-King Country

Labour's Taranaki-King Country candidate Angela Roberts, who is a former PPTA president, will give up teaching if she wins a place in Parliament.

Angela Roberts teaches economics and drama, and she often tells people when you add them together you get politics.

And it is that world the Labour candidate for the Taranaki-King Country electorate hopes to enter come September 19.

She is up against a formidable opponent in National’s Barbara Kuriger, who won the seat in 2017 with a whopping majority of 15,259 votes.

For Roberts, life in the public service is nothing new.

She spent the last 20 years in the education sector, and enjoyed a notable profile already in Wellington as the former president of the Post-Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA), a role she held between 2013-2016.

The 51-year-old remains senior vice president of PPTA but has been back in Taranaki for four years, living in Tariki with her family and teaching at Stratford High School.

It is a job she would give up if she took out the seat or won a spot in Parliament due to her ranking on Labour’s party list.

Roberts believed she had a “reasonable” placing at number 52.

“I think they recognise they need a strong rural voice in Wellington.”

But for now, her focus is on giving voters in the Taranaki-King Country choice in terms of candidates as well as busting some myths she believed people had about Labour’s attitudes towards the rural community.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Labour candidate Angela Roberts says her strengths lie in bringing people together to solve complex problems.

The Taranaki-King Country electorate is massive and includes Inglewood, Mōkau, Te Kuiti, Otorohanga, Raglan and Te Awamutu, along with some of the north Island’s more isolated communities like Ohura.

During visits she had already made to some towns and the chats she’s had along the way, Roberts said there were concerns shared across the electorate.

Specifically they relate to infrastructure, including the state of the roading network, digital connectivity and the availability of support services for people in need.

“Austerity has not served our rural services,” she said.

Roberts said one of the challenges she will tackle head-on is what she referred to as the assumption the Labour party was “anti-rural or anti-farmers”.

“While it is a blue seat (Taranaki-King Country), not everyone in that seat is a blue voter,” Roberts said.

And her tactic to break down the barrier will be to knock on as many doors as she can and have as many conversations as possible.

She said it was her job as a candidate to create a choice for voters.

“That’s the very least I can do.

“I think the approach required is a fresh one and I think I bring that.”

The mother-of-two said while she did not have a farming background, she had a proven track record of bringing a diverse range of people to the table to discuss complex issues and find a way forward.

“I don’t have all the answers but I know the community does.”

One of the motivating factors for her foray into politics now is being part of the Covid-19 recovery.

Roberts said it was going to take ambition and courage to find a way forward that works for everyone.

“There is a huge opportunity to reset so many big parts of our economy,” she said.

“I’m from here and I know the potential that our community has to really front the rebuild.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Labour's Angela Roberts teaches drama and economics and often tells people when you add those together you get politics.

Based in Tariki with husband Ian Anglesey, who is also a teacher, and their children James,16, and Sarah, 11, Roberts said her family were aware of what life in the public service meant from her time in the PPTA.

If she won a seat in Parliament, two areas she would want to focus on was the just transition to a low-emission economy and tourism.

But she admitted the education portfolio was a natural fit.

“That’s the issue I feel I could hit the ground running on.”

She had not factored into her thinking any type of ministerial role as part of her future political plans, but was focused on providing a voice to people she hoped to represent.

“The number one thing is to be an effective MP for your electorate.”

Away from the campaign trail, she enjoys beach walks with the family dogs, tramping and community theatre.

It’s one of the reasons she teaches drama.

“That really is my happy place.”