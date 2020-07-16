Doctors stopped counting her broken bones: A car crash's long aftermath

Joanna Bridgman was flown to Waikato Hospital after the crash.

Doctors at Waikato Hospital stopped counting Joanne Bridgman's broken bones at 23, saying they had never seen so many in a human body.

Bridgman, 63, was severely injured in a two-car crash on State Highway 29 on January 26, which left one person dead.

The Cambridge horsewoman vividly remembers the crash and said after the car hit her she instantly went into survival mode.

“I remember the car just swerving hard at me, I can still picture it all.”

It took almost an hour to cut her out of her vehicle after the crash, which happened in summer on a day temperatures hit 35 degrees.

SUPPLIED Joanne Bridgman credits horse riding culture in helping her survive a serious car crash.

“I just remember being crumpled up inside.”

All she could see that whole time was one of her hands curled up in front of her face.

“I remember moving my fingers and toes...then my neck was hurting but I thought I was OK and I said ‘I think I’m OK’ and [everyone around the car] said ‘no no, you keep still’.”

The Serious Crash Report determined the cause of the crash was fatigue from the other driver, who was 81 years old and died at the scene.

Bridgman was airlifted to Waikato Hospital after the crash, where she underwent six surgeries in the following months.

The C2 bone broken in her neck required four screws, so she's lost 50 per cent of the movement in her neck.

Bridgman credits her recovery to being “determined to survive”.

“It’s the horse riding culture coming through, I’ve had accidents before, nothing to this extent, but you just have to (get through).”

A well-known and highly respected figure amongst the sport-horse community, both within New Zealand and abroad, Bridgman was in one of New Zealand's first eventing teams sent overseas to compete in the World Three-day Championships in Kentucky in 1978.

She also competed in the 1978 World Championship.

While she has been called resilient by many, she still has her hard days.

“The fact [I was] very physical and very outdoorish with the horses and I’m completely buggered.

“People say ‘she is really tough, she is resilient...[but] I am a human.”

Relying on other people doesn’t come naturally to Bridgman, but she has had to lean on others to help with the care of her horses.

“The support I have had is insane, I never would have imagined that.”

Her brother came and stayed with her for five weeks when she was released from hospital in May, and she said that was amazing.

Bridgman tries to be as upbeat as possible and said if she could pass on any advice to people now, it would be live for the moment.

“My life changed in a blink.

“You have to be grateful for what you have.”

SUPPLIED Joanne Bridgman with her dog Scamp, who died in the crash.

Her first goal to walk again has been achieved, so now Bridgman is focussing on getting to a point where she can drive again.

Then, her focus will turn back to her business, Quality NZ Horses, where she specialises in selling New Zealand sport horses for buyers worldwide.

Ministry of Transport data shows in 2018 the number of reported serious injuries in crashes was 2600, with the social costs $2.056 billion.

In Waikato there were 374 people who received serious injuries, which amounted to social costs of $203 million.

The social cost calculations for a road crash or a road injury factors in the loss of life and life quality, loss of output due to temporary incapacitation, medical costs, legal costs and vehicle damage costs.