Build it like the DHB - from $7m to $16m and two years late

The Waikato DHB's refit of a former central Hamilton Farmers store has run over budget and time.

A Waikato DHB building project that finished two years late and millions over budget has been described by a former board member as among the most disorganised projects he’s seen.

The do-up of the former central Hamilton Farmers building is expected to come in at $16.9 million – more than double the initial cost estimate, and over the $14.7m budget approved along the way.

It’s a long way from the initial $7.7m cost put before the since-sacked health board in 2016 and one the current boss says gives lessons not to chop and change in the middle of major works as a $100m mental health facility upgrade looms.

Since-departed DHB boss Nigel Murray initially hoped to have DHB services in the building from late 2017, but the first staffers didn't get in until late 2019.

Tom Lee/Waikato-Times “It was one of the most poorly organised capital processes I've seen," former Waikato DHB board member Dave Macpherson said.

Former board member Dave Macpherson - also a city councillor said the initial proposal lacked input from a quantity surveyor and the DHB made several changes to who would be based in the building.

“It was one of the most poorly organised capital processes I've seen.”

He wasn't on the health board in 2016, when the initial $7.7m cost estimate was presented, but said the amount was “pretty much a guess, in my opinion”.

A proposed budget of $23 million came back to the board in mid-2017, but they drew the line at $14.7m - two services were later moved out of the project to avoid cost overruns.

He recalled part of the increase being due to a decision to strengthen the building to 100 per cent of the New Building Standard, although it was not required by legislation.

The central building is known as Waiora CBD and is a workspace for about 550 staffers in areas from accounts to public health, in the disability sector or in the mental health service for young people.

Tom Lee/Waikato-Times There won't be "on the hoof changes” a couple of years into future projects, ​Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee said.

Waikato DHB's Kevin Snee stepped into the top role at the tail end of the project, in August 2019.

The delays and cost overruns are probably due to project changes along the way, Snee said.

“If you're putting a bathroom in your house and you say ‘I now want to put the mirror and the sink over there’ in the middle of the build it'll cost you significantly more than it would have done had you agreed that at the start. Some of that's going on here.”

“When we go to build the mental health facility, the new Henry Bennett facility, then I would not anticipate that two years into the building we're making significant changes,” Snee said.

“We're clear on the start what we need and that's what we deliver. We don't make changes on the hoof halfway through.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Waikato DHB's central city building, Waiora CBD will house 550 staff across both clinical and administrative fields.

The building needs to be used now the DHB has it, and he's hoping the organisation can terminate further leases and move more staffers in now people are working differently in the wake of Covid-19.

Already, the DHB no longer needs eight leases worth a collective $416,000, data shows, though it’s still paying $1m for two leases for services originally expected to be in the building.

The $7.7m figure first cited was from an initial business case, Snee said, but the numbers to focus on are the $14.7m signed-off budget and the final projected cost of $16.9m.

“A difference of that much is relatively small in the grand scheme of things.

“Would we have liked to have another $2.2million? Of course we would. Especially at a time when capital is a little bit scarce. But it's not going to make a huge difference in the long run.”

AUT/SUPPLIED Even at $16.9 million this is a small project, AUT professor of construction John Tookey, yet it’s four years in.

Sadly, this kind of situation is not uncommon, AUT professor of construction John Tookey said.

“We’re four years into a trivial project,” Tookey said. "This is a small project. Even at $16.9 million it’s still a trivial project."

A combination in factors were likely to be behind the time and cost blowouts, he said, as opposed to a single smoking gun.

Changing the scope is a quick way to push costs up, and new legislation can add extra expenses those behind the project can't control.

"And, of course, the longer [the project] goes on, the more of this comes into the mix.”

Other factors, such as whether the DHB used a contract format which insulated it from labour and materials costs increases, have a bearing, Tookey said.

Another former Waikato DHB board member, Clyde Wade, said the board was "quite grumpy" with the budget increase request in mid-2017.

He recalled extra costs emerging with the desire to put some patient services in a building which had been scoped mainly for administration.

"The board was quite concerned about the cost overruns and, I think, in particular were concerned about the issue of underestimating clinical fitouts. That's something we should be good at, as a clinical organisation.”