Pedestrian transferred to Christchurch after being hit by car
A man has been transferred to Christchurch Hospital after being hit by a car in Nelson.
He is thought to still be in a critical condition.
The man was a pedestrian on Tahunanui Drive on Tuesday evening when he was hit by a car.
St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said the male patient was in a serious condition when he was taken to hospital by ambulance after emergency services were called about 6pm to the incident in the Nelson suburb of Tahunanui.
A Nelson Marlborough Health spokeswoman said the man was in a critical condition in Nelson Hospital around 8am on Wednesday morning. He was flown to Christchurch at 3pm on Wednesday and it was believed he was still in a critical condition.
A police spokeswoman said the collision happened outside McDonald’s on Tahunanui Drive. Police inquiries were ongoing, she said.
