Pedestrian transferred to Christchurch after being hit by car

A man was hit by a car on Tahunanui Drive outside McDonald's on Tuesday evening. (File photo)

A man has been transferred to Christchurch Hospital after being hit by a car in Nelson.

He is thought to still be in a critical condition.

The man was a pedestrian on Tahunanui Drive on Tuesday evening when he was hit by a car.

St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said the male patient was in a serious condition when he was taken to hospital by ambulance after emergency services were called about 6pm to the incident in the Nelson suburb of Tahunanui.

A Nelson Marlborough Health spokeswoman said the man was in a critical condition in Nelson Hospital around 8am on Wednesday morning. He was flown to Christchurch at 3pm on Wednesday and it was believed he was still in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said the collision happened outside McDonald’s on Tahunanui Drive. Police inquiries were ongoing, she said.