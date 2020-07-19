Flooding, closed roads, separate East Coast family as rain continues to pummel region

There was flooding in parts of the region following torrential rain.

The East Coast region continues to be hard-hit by flooding, with one family separated by closed roads.

Heavy rain and flash flooding have caused slips in the Gisborne and wider Tairāwhiti area, forcing some residents to self-evacuate.

And while the Northland region is in clean-up mode following a deluge of rain that flooded homes and damaged roads, Gisborne could be in for more rainfall, meterologist Rob Kerr said.

Rena Kohere is unable to pick up her four children after slips closed major roads around Gisborne.

Her parents were looking after the children, aged from six to 15, at their farm near the East Cape Lighthouse.

"We were meant to drive up and pick them up this weekend. SH35 is closed due to flooding and our road went out yesterday too,” Kohere said.

"The slip on East Cape Rd isn't a priority, so I'm not sure when we'll be able to get the kids out and back to school.”

Her parents were well-prepared as this was a common occurrence in more isolated regions.

"I just don't think they'd planned on homeschooling four kids this week."

supplied Rena Kohere's four children are keeping busy at her parent's farm near the East Cape Lighthouse.

Uawa Civil Defence deputy officer Nori Parata said three families were evacuated from Mangatokerau in the early hours of Saturday morning, spending the night with family.

Roads around the Tairāwhiti region were still “treacherous” a spokeswoman for the Gisborne District Council said.

”Roads are still closed and contractors were out early this morning clearing debris and assessing the network.

“People are being encouraged not to travel unless absolutely necessary and to please respect road closures.”

River levels continue to drop but roads are still treacherous around the Tairāwhiti region after another night of rain, a council spokesperson said.

More rain is forecast and while mostly drizzling on Sunday, it was expected to get heavier on Monday.