Child dies after kayak capsizes off coast in Firth of Thames
A child has died after a kayaking incident in northern Waikato.
Police received a report of a kayak capsizing off the coast of Miranda on the Firth of Thames at 3.30pm on Sunday.
Three people were found to be in the water.
A rescue helicopter was called to the scene where a landing pad was set up by local firefighters.
At around 5pm two children were flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland.
One of them has since died, police said in a statement.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.
Stuff