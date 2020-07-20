Child dies after kayak capsizes off coast in Firth of Thames

07:05, Jul 20 2020
Police received a report of a kayak capsizing off the coast of Miranda on the Firth of Thames at 3.30pm on Sunday.
Google
A child has died after a kayaking incident in northern Waikato.

Three people were found to be in the water.

A rescue helicopter was called to the scene where a landing pad was set up by local firefighters.

At around 5pm two children were flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

One of them has since died, police said in a statement.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.

Two children were flown to Starship Hospital where one has since died.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Stuff