Child dies after kayak capsizes off coast in Firth of Thames

Police received a report of a kayak capsizing off the coast of Miranda on the Firth of Thames at 3.30pm on Sunday.

A child has died after a kayaking incident in northern Waikato.

Three people were found to be in the water.

A rescue helicopter was called to the scene where a landing pad was set up by local firefighters.

At around 5pm two children were flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

One of them has since died, police said in a statement.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.