Northland flooding: Showers possible for region, but worst is over

There was flooding in parts of the region following torrential rain.

A weather front that brought severe downpours and major flooding to parts of the upper North Island has moved on, with only a few showers expected for the region on Monday.

The Northland region is in clean-up mode following a deluge of rain on Friday and Saturday that flooded homes and damaged roads.

The rainfall has been described as a “once in a 500-year rainfall event”, and Murray Soljak, a spokesperson for the Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management group, said fixing the roads would be “extensive and expensive”.

On Monday, a spokeswoman for MetService said the region would experience mostly cloudy conditions.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Motorists drove through flood waters following heavy rain in Northland.

Most areas would get a period of showers - but only a few were expected, she said.

Civil Defence Northland said Moerewa is one of the locations most affected by the rain.

NZTA/supplied One of the slips that has closed SH1 through the Mangamuka Gorge in the Far North.

“Over the weekend, CDEM and Far North District Council teams have carried out rapid assessments of more than 100 properties, checking on both the welfare of residents, and the impact on the homes and wastewater disposal systems.

“With a few properties still to be visited, the information gathered will ensure that the right forms of assistance are provided.”

Civil Defence Northland said Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare visited the region on Sunday.

“After a briefing in Whangārei, together with Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis he travelled to Kawakawa and on to Moerewa, talking to residents, community members, iwi leaders, CDEM and council staff and elected representatives and fellow MP Willow-Jean Prime.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A boat attempts to move a channel marker in Northland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to more than 200 weather-related incidents in Northland between 6pm Friday and 5.30am Saturday. The majority of the call-outs were due to flooding in the Northland and wider Whangārei areas.

A police spokeswoman said a handful of homes in Whangārei and Paihia were evacuated, including one in Kensington where a person and their cat were taken to safety.

Two people in the far north area of Tāheke were also caught in the storm’s crossfire and had to be rescued after they became trapped in their vehicle in the early hours of Saturday morning.

WATER TREATMENT PLANT REOPENS

Storm debris and silt damaged the Paihia Water Treatment Plant, which saw households and businesses from Waitangi to Opua urged to reduce water consumption while repairs were made.

The plant reopened on Sunday, following provisional repairs overnight.

Far North District Council infrastructure and asset management general manager Andy Finch said the priority now was to recharge storage reservoirs to ensure backup supplies were available.

Finch thanked people for reducing water consumption on Saturday.

“This helped get us through the immediate crisis. However, we still need all those connected to the Paihia supply from Waitangi to Opua to continue conserving water for the time being while reservoirs refill,” he said.

NORTHLAND ROADS REOPEN

On Monday, the New Zealand Transport Agency said most of Northland’s state highway network had reopened, except State Highway 1 through the Mangamuka Gorge.

This stretch of road is expected to be closed for “several days”.

“Please drive with extra care and allow extra time today.”