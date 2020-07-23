Soldiers 'obliged to follow' Palmerston North nightclub ban

Military and civilian police check in while patrolling the streets on a Saturday night in Palmerston North.

There is no escaping military life, even on Saturday night, says an ex-army legal officer who expects a nightclub ban to hold sway with soldiers.

Palmerston North’s biggest nightclub remains blacklisted by the Defence Force due to fears troops are being targeted for attacks.

Soldiers from 1st New Zealand Brigade have been ordered to steer clear of long-standing night spot The Daily, following altercations in an alleyway outside the club in July.

Stuff understands the catalyst for the ban was an assault of a new recruit, who required hospital care, and that aircrew at Ōhakea and Woodbourne air force bases have also been told The Daily is off limits.

Supplied Wellington lawyer Peter Niven, a former legal officer for the New Zealand Defence Force, has spoken about standing orders and the consequences of not following them.

Such level of influence into soldiers’ personal lives would be unfathomable to people in most workplaces, but the Defence Force is not a typical employer, says an ex-army legal officer turned commercial lawyer.

Peter Niven left the army more than a decade ago, but still recalled the oath he was sworn to as a new recruit.

“There isn’t a job-life, personal-life bright line in the sense that you would find in an employment context at all.

“When you’re a service person you’re subject to military laws at all times, 24-7, 365 days a year, whether you’re in New Zealand or outside. Anywhere on the planet you are subject to those rules.”

Soldiers must abide by civilian laws and military ones. They were obliged to follow any order given to them by a superior officer, provided the order was lawful, Niven said.

Disobeying a lawful command can reap a prison setence of up to five years, according to the Armed Forces Discipline Act 1971.

There was potential for such powers to be abused, but in Niven’s experience commanders took precautions and thought hard about imposing orders that would restrict a solider's personal life.

David Unwin/Stuff Crowds outside The Daily in Palmerston North, where the Defence Force claims incidents have made its members unsafe.

“There will be a genuine appreciation on the part of the commander that its something that’s necessary.

“If you have got a recurring problem where people are being targeted and potentially injured, that can lead to the degrading of the ability of Linton to be able to carry out very important functions.

“If you’re losing soldiers or you’re losing key people out of the organisation because they’re being attacked and they’re being injured, well that’s affecting your capability.”

In a statement, a Defence Force spokeswoman said the ban was imposed due to concerns personnel were not safe at the bar following “incidents”, but would not provide further details.

To date, no-one had breached the ban on The Daily.