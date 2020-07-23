Move over Mittens, meet Master Twinkle Pops II

While Wellington’s celebrity cat Mittens has more followers than cat biscuits, not many know of his northern equal in a small coastal town up north.

Meet the magnificent Master Twinkle Pops II (MTP), the charismatic Valentino, feline host, companion and security guard of Tuscany Villas Boutique Hotel, in the eastern Bay of Plenty town of Whakatāne.

Adopted as a kitten by hotel owner Melissa Vincent, MTP was either a socialite, Casanova or a gardener during one of his many lives.

He takes a morning jaunt to the local fish shop, enjoys a moment of zen in the crystal shop’s garden next door to the hotel, or parks himself in the middle of the road for dab of sunshine and a morning wash.

He visits guests in their rooms, joins them for tea or beer on the balcony, checks on solo guests and climbs into peoples cars.

But his romantic and unusual trait lies in the fact he brings flowers to those he loves.

Troy Baker/The Beacon Master Twinkle Pops II is known to bring his owner Melissa Vincent camellias. He also brings them to guests he takes a particular shine to.

Eloquently named by Vincent’s daughter, MTP loves anyone and everyone, apart from dogs. But he tolerates his snuffling bulldog servants, Winston Churchill and Queen Elizabeth, who raises one paw in a perfected wave to guests in reception.

When MTP began to bring Vincent flowers, she thought it was her daughter playing a prank.

“She was six when this started happening, and we found all these flowers lining the driveway into the hotel.”

“I was walking her back from school and I said ‘now I’m getting concerned you’re taking flowers from peoples’ gardens, people take great pride in them you know’, but she said it wasn’t her. One day I found one in the bed – I thought, well someone’s doing this.”

Then one evening, Vincent awoke to an unusual meow known as trilling, as MTP made his grand entrance through the cat door and dropped a camellia “the size of his face” at her feet and the mystery was solved.

Supplied/Stuff Master Twinkle Pops - romancer, guardian, security guard.

“Camellias are his favourite, he takes them from the neighbour’s garden. He brought us a hibiscus once, but I think it was a bit too furry.”

Vincent said she had to clear the flowers from the driveway daily.

“If he takes a particular liking to a guest, he’ll drop off a camellia outside their door. He never uses them as play-things, they’re never chewed or destroyed, he’s very careful with them.”

“There used to be a lovely florist who has since re-located her shop, but he would just go in there and sit among the flowers.”

Vincent said MTP got extremely attached to certain guests and would spend time crying outside their door after they had left the hotel.

“There was this lovely man who came to assist during the Edgecumbe floods and he stayed on and off for about four months and MTP would walk him up to his room and join him for a drink on the balcony.”

“While he was having dinner, MTP would come back here and eat his, then run back up and join him. When the man left to go home, MTP stayed outside his room all day waiting for him to come back.

“I had to go up and get him and explain he wasn’t coming back. He just adored him, it was quite upsetting.”

“He also took a particular liking to a Russian woman who wrapped him around her neck like a scarf. I just didn’t see him until she left."

Vincent said MTP was well-known on his block, with neighbours often looking out for him.

“He’s also quite well groomed, he looks after himself pretty well, so people know that he’s owned”

“He just oozes confidence. He just thinks he’s the man – and he is. He’s up with the boys when they’re drinking beer, or he just comes down to see how you’re doing. He’s just the hotel cat.”