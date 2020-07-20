Northland floods: Drought, Covid-19 and now storms – 'It's been a hell of a year'

Extensive flooding to land and businesses in Northland will likely cost millions of dollars to repair in a region which has been battered by months of severe drought, the impact of Covid-19 and now storms.

As residents moved into clean-up mode on Monday after more than 200mm of rain fell in 10 hours overnight pn Friday into Saturday, insurance assessors said they were busy dealing with damage claims.

Whangārei District Council chief executive Rob Forlong said the flooding was the worst experienced since the central Whangārei floods of the 1950s.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Heavy rain caused flooding, slips and damage to houses and roads in Northland over the weekend.

Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced on Monday that Government has put $30,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Funding to support the Northland community.

“It’s been a hell of a year for so many of us – the worst drought in the district’s history, then Covid-19, both affecting businesses, employment and the environment, and now, a once-in-500-year rainfall event,” Forlong said.

RNZ Northlanders are looking at a major clean-up effort this week, in the wake of massive rainfall since Friday.

“Anyone who has not already been knocked about already will be affected by now.”

He said the district was facing a multi-million dollar repair and clean-up bill, which would take months to recover from.

“In the meantime, our systems remain very vulnerable if we have another storm – even if it is much lighter than the one we’ve just had.”

Northland Federated Farmers president John Blackwell said it had not been an easy year for his members. Damage to grass crops and livestock were the worst affected areas recorded in the hours after the flooding, he said.

Matthew Theunissen/RNZ Sam Davis, centre, says three-quarters of his Northland Dairy farm was underwater.

“We went from having very little to no water, to too much water. We’ve taken a hell of a beating.”

Farmers enjoyed just eight weeks of crop growth this year due to the drought but the flood damage meant more loss of income for many.

“My own farm wasn’t that much affected, all I got was dirty flood [water], but central Whangārei and Kaipara areas were the hardest hit,” Blackwell said.

“The worst affected I’ve heard is from one of our members who had to relocate two large herds of cows to the Waikato because his entire land was under water. I don’t think there’s a farm big enough to cater for that size of a herd.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Whangārei District Council’s Rob Forlong said damages would cost millions and take months to clean up.

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stephen Smith said more than 70 assessors had poured into the district to assess homes and commercial properties.

Insurance Council of New Zealand communications manager Leah McNeil said its members had already received numerous damage claims.

People were claiming flood damage to properties for content, repairs, cleaning, farms, and also interruption to business.

“This is a big event and it’s going to take time to clean it all up before we can find out the real cost of it all.

“The most important message right now to the public is to contact their insurance companies right away and have their damages assessed.”

Forlong said Northlanders had pulled together over the weekend to help each other out and the roads and waste water systems received less damage than expected.

“That doesn’t make the situation good, but it is recoverable.

“I want to commiserate with everyone who is hurting, and reassure you that we are working flat-out to get the district back in order, and to let you know how much we appreciate the huge efforts our residents are making.”

Henare said he was in Moerawa and Whangārei on Sunday and saw first-hand the damages from the flood.

Initial support has been arranged with skip bins delivered to those areas so residents can dispose of water-damaged household goods, he said.

Civil Defence Emergency Management will also arrange for septic tanks to be pumped in Moerewa once ground has dried.

Most local roads have reopened with some traffic managed, but State Highway 1 through Mangamuka Gorge remains closed due to eight slips.

“This is a very challenging time for the community but I’m proud of how well they have responded and supported each other during this tough time.”