The Covid Diaries: Kia Aroha College, the students forgotten during lockdown

During the peak of the pandemic, pupils at south Auckland’s Kia Aroha College felt they were forgotten.

Its students missed out on Government-issued laptops, and the Ōtara school was forced to spend its own money on internet modems and remodelling old school devices so pupils could work remotely.

The school even bought groceries for struggling families, many who had lost their jobs because of Covid-19.

It was a blow for a small school in one of the country’s most impoverished communities.

Three months on, and the impact is still being felt.

When news broke on Tuesday night that Auckland would head back into alert level 3, Milne immediately started to plan.

But there wasn’t the same sense of panic as last time.

And when she arrived at school on Wednesday, there was a sense of calm among students.

Milne said: “It was nice to see our kids get time to prepare and say goodbye to each other.

“Last time we were preparing for the unknown, and there was anxiety and panic, whereas this time around we have some idea of what to expect.”

But she is worried about the consequences for her students and their families if restrictions are extended.

“Some of our families are still without jobs, and some are worried they will lose their jobs. We can’t plan for the unknown, but we’re doing as much as we can to support our students and their families.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kia Aroha College provides students with a free lunch each day.

Speaking to Stuff before the new restrictions came into place on August 12, Milne said while her students’ education was impacted, poverty was the largest problem.

Milne estimates 97 per cent of her students did not have access to devices or the internet, and teachers spent the first week of term 3 fielding calls from parents who couldn’t feed their families.

She said Covid-19 highlighted just how dire the situation was for students, and families in low socio-economic areas.

“There are so many times when people have said the Covid has brought out the inequities, but not recognising it is even more disrespectful.

“Over the entire [Covid] period, including up until the end of last term, and starting again this term, we’re giving out 20 food boxes a week. That’s 20 per cent of our families that need support for food.

“We have families who cannot provide food for their kids, and I’m not sure Government officials know what that feels like. They’re a little removed from the reality.”

During alert levels 3 and 4, there was a push by Government to school children at home.

Since April, the Ministry of Education has distributed over 25,000 laptops and Chromebooks to students, and dispatched more than 230,000 packs of printed learning materials.

Official estimates were that about 82,000 Kiwi homes did not have any access to the internet and/or fit-for-purpose education devices.

The ministry arranged for 53,000 of those households to have internet connected, but admitted there had been gaps in its resourcing.

In south Auckland, school staff reported seeing students outside libraries during lockdown, in an attempt to hook into the free wi-fi.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Haley Milne is the principal of Otara’s Kia Aroha College.

Kia Aroha College, with a school roll of 180, applied for 50 Government laptops for its senior students but didn’t receive any during that crucial period.

The ministry only recently delivered the laptops, all except one, and acknowledged the distribution took some time because of global supply shortages largely due to the pandemic.

Deputy Secretary Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor Reid, said the ministry now had a much clearer picture about the number of students requiring devices and connections, and it would work to address the digital divide.

But access to equipment was just one problem the school faced.

Milne said education had become second priority to looking after the wellbeing of her students.

“Communities like ours are used to pulling ourselves up by our boot strings and working out solutions for ourselves and we’re used to there not being much support, but just because we’re resilient, just because we are good at that, it doesn't mean that’s OK.

“We’ve done it for ourselves, created solutions for our kids, but why did we have to do that?

“If we don’t prioritise the impact of poverty, nothing else matters, not even education.”

The school was committed to the wellbeing of its kids prior to Covid, by forking out $80,000 a year to feed students after discovering some were eating just once or twice a day.

It provides free lunch for students, a welcome respite from the two-minute noodles or Weetbix some students were surviving on, Milne said.

Going forward, she would like the Government to learn from the experiences of schools such as Kia Aroha.

She would like her students to be prioritised, and not forgotten.

“These questions need to be asked, we ask them of ourselves, and we need the Government to ask them: What did we learn? What did Covid-19 teach us in the way in which we can operate? What did families teach us?

“At the beginning of each school year, there’s a big table published which shows NCEA results.

“What we’re going to see is communities like ours featured not so favourably, and people are going to be surprised.

“The Ministry of Education will say we need better outcomes for Māori and Pacific children, and we will say, well, yes – of course.

“But we’re not going to get that until we address the issue of poverty. This is what I want to see going forward, if we learned anything from Covid, it’s that we are prioritising the wrong things – the Government is prioritising the wrong things.

“And until we address that, our kids will continue to feature, unfavourably, in these stats.”