Southland's star motorcycle racer eager to return overseas

Cormac Buchanan holds the cup he received for winning the New Zealand SuperSport 150 Championship this year.

Domestic motorcycle racing is Cormac Buchanan’s lot for the moment as he waits for his next overseas trip.

The Invercargill school boy is still buzzing from being named the New Zealand SuperSport 150 Champion, a title he holds along with the NZ Grand Prix and NZ Tourist Trophy Awards he also won earlier this year. All three titles are for riders aged under 21.

Buchanan, 13, is a student at James Hargest senior campus.

Covid-19 cut short the racing season and cancelled Buchanan’s plans to keep honing his skills with overseas racing and experience. He accepts it will probably be next year before countries re-open their borders.

His other highlights this year include being Yamaha NZ’s race-team development rider and a finalist for the Southland Junior Sportsperson of the Year.

Buchanan got a boost at the weekend when a courier arrived at his home with the SuperSport Champion’s cup.

He was looking forward to receiving the cup at the annual prizegiving function where he could share the moment with his peers and the Yamaha team members. However, with Covid-19 restrictions it was not possible to hold the function.

The SuperSport Championship was the title he wanted.

“It definitely was the goal,” Buchanan said.

“I’ve got to now focus on regional racing [Winter Series and Suzuki Series] and train up for next year.”

He would like to return to Europe in 2021 to compete again in the Red Bull Rookie Cup trials. The teenager rode in it last year when Spain hosted the event.

On most trips to events throughout New Zealand and overseas Buchanan takes school work with him to keep his education on track.

His mother Kate Buchanan said overseas competition was the key to her son upskilling.

“If you want to progress in this sport, you’ve got to be overseas to get the toughest competition possible.”