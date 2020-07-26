Number joining NZ's public housing waitlist triples in a month

Motel accommodation is the silver lining of the coronavirus lockdown for homeless people around the country. (Video first published May 1, 2020)

The number of people struggling to keep a roof over their head appears to be spiralling, and could be driving further overcrowding.

In May, the number of applicants on the public housing wait list hit 17,982 – an increase of 1271 on the previous month. That was triple the average monthly increase of 448 in the previous year.

The reason for the spike looks to be two-fold. Some were among the about 1100 homeless people housed in motels as part of the Government’s Covid-19 response. Others could be people struggling to afford their private rent due to losing jobs or having hours cut.

New registrations for public housing were paused from March 26 to allow staff to focus on critical Covid-related assistance, Ministry of Social Development (MSD) general manager of housing Karen Hocking said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Otago University public health researcher Kate Amore says she’s expecting an increase in the number of homeless people in New Zealand. (file photo)

READ MORE:

* Landlords say concerns about Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill ignored

* The homeless are most likely to be fed anti-depressants when reaching out for help, new research suggests

* When homelessness was solved - temporarily



It reopened to those in emergency housing on April 28 and to all applicants on July 1.

Housing First Christchurch manager Nicola Flemming said the organisation had helped 74 homeless people into motel accommodation during lockdown and 70 per cent of them had not been on the housing register.

Since then, an MSD staff member had helped them on to the register.

Flemming said often people who had been homeless for a long time could not be contacted easily, had limited access to technology and in some cases could have been removed from the register through a lack of contact with the MSD.

Tenants Protection Association Christchurch manager Penny Arthur said many renters had got in touch for help to end a fixed-term tenancy because they did not think they could continue to afford it.

Most people did not want to apply for public housing due to the associated stigma, Arthur said.

“If someone has worked their whole life and now they’re finding they can’t afford their rent...they’d prefer to be in private renting. They just need help with finding something they can afford.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff Kirsty Fensom was housed at the Central Park Motor Lodge on Riccarton Rd during the lockdown and has since been offered a permanent Kainga Ora home after being on the public housing register for about 16 months.

Competition for low-cost private rentals could make it harder for people, Arthur said.

MSD data from the April to June quarter revealed the huge surge in calls for extra Government help:

- Hardship payments (790,166) were up 62 percent on the same time last year when 487,539 people received the support.

- Emergency Housing Special Needs Grants increased by 65 per cent on the same period last year from 23,574 to 38,883.

- Accommodation Supplement payments (348,754) had increased by 16 per cent on the same period last year (300,741).

While the NZ Property Investors Federation (NZPIF) had received few reports of tenants falling into arrears, quite a few landlords had noticed tenants taking in extra whānau and friends in the past two months, executive officer Sharon Cullwick said.

“If they have [fallen into arrears], they’ve often let the landlord know they are running into trouble.

“I think people realise that if they get a bad history, it’s actually really hard to find another house.”

Otago University public health researcher Kate Amore said she expected the economic downturn to make more people vulnerable to homelessness – and not just those on low incomes.

Supplied/The Wellingtonian University of Otago Wellington researcher Dr Kate Amore.

"There is a new population who are potentially at risk of homelessness. It’s probably expanded the risk towards the people who are more middle class.”

Amore’s research from the 2018 census found about 41,600 people were unable to access a home to rent or own with all basic amenities, an increase of about 4400 on the 2013 census. The figure was likely to be an underestimate as homeless people were unlikely to take part in the country’s first digital census.

Māori were close to four times more likely to be homeless than Europeans, while Pacific people were six times more likely.

Amore said the Government should prioritise keeping people in their current housing to prevent them from becoming homeless.