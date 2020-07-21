Wellington City Council officially approves 5.1 per cent rates increase

A 5.1 per cent rates increase has officially been approved by Wellington City Council.

This proposed increase was initially one of a number of recommendations passed by council for the 2020-2021 financial year during a Zoom meeting on June 30.

The rates increase was confirmed on Tuesday as Wellington City Councillors formally adopted the 2020/2021 Annual Plan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the council said the Annual Plan included provision for rates deferrals where ratepayers had been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillors also voted to not increase fees and charges this year except for some waste and marina fees.

The council said on average, this would mean a household with a rating value of $700,000 might see an increase in their annual rates bill of about $150.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said before the coronavirus pandemic, it was facing significant cost increases for existing services, earthquake and resilience issues, Let’s Get Wellington Moving, the three-waters networks, Te Ngākau Civic Precinct and the temporary central city libraries.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says before the coronavirus pandemic, there was significant cost facing existing services like the temporary central city libraries.

The council had initially been looking at a rates increase of 9.2 per cent but had decided to borrow to offset the affect of Covid-19, taken more risk and made more than $7.4 million of cost savings to keep rates “as low as possible”, he said.

“The pandemic has put increased pressure on our budget while decreasing the ability of some ratepayers to pay. It's been a balancing act to remain fiscally responsible, not put unbearable burden on ratepayers, keep delivering services and maintain our facilities to the level that Wellingtonians expect,” Foster said.

Councillors also agreed to extend the rates' postponement.

Rosa Woods/Stuff In a statement, Wellington City Council says on average, the rates increase would mean a household with a rating value of $700,000 might see an increase in their annual rates bill of about $150 (file photo).

The council has five priorities in the Annual Plan which include working with WellingtonNZ and other communities on recovery actions, including an events programme.

It also planned to develop new economic, arts and culture strategies as well as focus on water repair and retaining walls in Wadestown, and the major slip in Ngaio Gorge.

There were also plans on how Wellington developed with an increasing population as well as a focus on environment such as becoming a carbon-zero city, limited extension to the Southern Landfill along with investigating waste collection alternatives.