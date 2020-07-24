Fighting fires for 150 years: Looking back on some of Marlborough's biggest fires in recent memory

From horse-drawn fire trucks to crackling walkie-talkies, Blenheim’s Volunteer Fire Brigade has evolved over 150 years from a rag-tag crew of settlers to one of the busiest volunteer brigades in New Zealand. Rahul Bhattarai reports.

The first recorded callout by the Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade was on February 10, 1873. But the record books also show the brigade was set up three years earlier than that. The reason; keeping an accurate log of jobs wasn’t quite as important as it is today.

The fire on that day in 1873 was to a paddock on Maxwell Road, and no action was taken. But they haven’t always had it that easy.

SUPPLIED The Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade’s first appliance was a horse-drawn carriage called ‘Perseverance’.

Stuff talks to firefighters past and present to look back on some of the region’s biggest fires from recent memory.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Former Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Barry Bridges, left, with current chief Nigel Botham.

Trans Echo Fire, November 20, 1969

Long-time firefighter and former brigade chief Barry Bridges served in Blenheim from 1962 to 2001.

The fire started in the Trans Echo building, a warehouse that served as an industrial gas supply depot.

Bridges was in his early-20s then and clearly remembered the Trans Echo Fire which went off “like rockets”, he said.

“That was a big fire plus a dangerous fire, when you look back at it, we were very, very lucky not to lose anybody,” Bridges said.

Redwood Bros’ flour mill fire, April 12, 1970

The Marlborough Express reported the fire at Redwood Bros’ flour mill, on Park Terrace as “the end of the milling era in Marlborough”.

The fire broke out late at night and went on till early morning.

It damaged the only flour mill at the top of the South Island, with damage estimated to be approximately $500,000 in 1970.

SUPPLIED Blenheim volunteer firefighter Barry Bridges retired from the brigade in 2001.

It was one of the biggest fires Bridges saw as a firefighter, Bridges said.

“It was another big fire, hard to get at, because it had silos of wheat and everything in it and the wheat had all spilled out,” Bridges said.

“I remember very vividly that the heat of the wheat was like a [warm] wheat bag, it was a winter job ... early hours of morning sitting in the wheat that spilled out of the silo to keep [ourselves] warm,” he said.

The fibre glass fire, January 06, 1976

The Marlborough fibreglass fire was considered by many long-serving firemen to be one of the most spectacular fires they ever attended, Bridges said.

About 15 drums of solvent exploded and the heat was so intense that it cracked a concrete wall.

“It was certainly a hot fire, because of the volatility of the materials they used to make the boats.

“Water didn’t affect it, and we had to surround it and take it different ways,” Bridges said.

Farmers Fire, January 10, 1979

SUPPLIED A picture in The Marlborough Express on January 11, 1979, shows the destruction of the Farmers fire.

Tasman-Marlborough area support officer and volunteer firefighter Lewis Jones said the Farmers fire was an unforgettable experience for a young firefighter.

The ash from the fire blew up and straight across the street, with small bits of ash smouldering on the carpet in the fire station’s upstairs bedrooms, Jones said.

In his 47 years of service in Blenheim, the Farmers fire was the one that stood out the most, because of its speed and ferocity.

SUPPLIED A clipping of The Marlborough Express from January 11, 1979.

“The gear we had then was minimal to say the least ... we still had people wearing a pair of shorts,” Jones said.

Boxing Day fire 2000

The Boxing Day fires, in 2000, tore through 7000 hectares of grassland, threatening houses and killing livestock.

Jones was the senior station officer in 2000, having been with the brigade for about 20 years.

Stuff Cars creep along State Highway 1, south of Blenheim, as flames lick down to the roadside during the Boxing Day fire in 2000.

One of the most memorable moments in that time was seeing the vast amount of smoke coming out of the fire when he arrived at the Wither Hills.

“When we arrived we couldn’t see where the first [truck] was because of the smoke,” he said.

“It was one of the most trying times of my career in [the] fire [service] ... and the most hair-raising event that one could have ever imagined,” Jones said.

The evolution of the fire brigade

Jones said he had seen the evolution of the brigade over the decades from its early days of “crackling walkie-talkies” to modern “crystal clear” radios.

“[The brigade now has] modern equipment, better protective clothing, and better breathing apparatus, and far better communication gear,” he said.

A lot of “hand signals and yelling” was used to communicate with other members of the team during a fire, he said.

SUPPLIED Lewis Jones joined the Blenheim brigade in 1973.

Young people used to join just to be a messenger, he said.

“That was their job, to run messages from the firemen to the pump ... he would run back and tell them if you wanted more [water] pressure or whatever the situation was,” Jones said.

Now, radios were built into the facemask of the breathing apparatus, so an officer could talk to his lead crew inside the building, Jones said.

“I remember back in the Farmers [fire] day a couple of handheld radios ‘went’ in the fire. [They got] ‘lost’ in the fire because they were useless,” Jones said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Nigel Botham says planning for the 150th anniversary started in late 2018.

Current Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Nigel Botham said the brigade’s 150th anniversary celebrations had been in the works since late 2018, but because of Covid-19 they had to push it back to next year.

“Our invites to our ex-members is going to go far and wide, so we want people to come back from Australia or [wherever they might be],” Botham said.

They had planned a parade through town, he said.