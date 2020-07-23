Ihumātao: Campaign group 'winning' one year on from eviction notices

As the masses gathered on the whenua at Ihumātao, silence fell and whānau bowed their heads.

It was 8.20am, a year to the day police arrived to serve eviction notices for those occupying the south Auckland site.

Ihumātao in south Auckland was confiscated by the Crown in the 1800s during the Waikato Invasion – a campaign to stamp out the Māori King movement and clear lands for European settlement.

David White/Stuff July 23, 2020 at Ihumātao was marked by karakia, waiata, and kōrero.

It was owned by the Wallace family for generations, then sold to Fletcher Building, which planned to build 480 houses on the site, in 2014.

Unhappy at the plans, protesters established a "kaitiaki village" on Ihumātao Quarry Rd and have been living there full-time in protest, claiming the land is a sacred Māori site and should be preserved for future generations.

July 23, 2020 was marked by karakia, waiata, and kōrero.

David White/Stuff Pania Newton, leading the fight against development of the land by Fletcher Building, greeted the crowd.

Whānau laughed, applauded, and wept as Pania Newton, the young woman leading the fight against development of the land by Fletcher Building, spoke to the crowd.

“We are winning here. There are no pirihimana (police) here, there is no development here, we are winning,” the Save Our Unique Landscape (SOUL) spokeswoman said.

“When the escalation happened, people were arrested on those first two days, people who were protecting the whenua.

“It was a very pivotal moment which changed the dynamic forever. We saw pirihimana start to question why they were there.

“Today is a pivotal moment. And just yesterday, the last of those who were arrested a year ago, got off their charges.

“Nobody died in this campaign, on this whenua. No-one was significantly harmed because our campaign was positive, it was a passive resistance.”

Qiane Matata-Sipu is one of six cousins who, five years ago, helped form SOUL.

David White/Stuff Protesters established a "kaitiaki village" on Ihumātao Quarry Rd and have been living there full-time in protest.

“What is happening here at Ihumātao, we want to encourage you to stand for your whenua, for your moana,” she said.

“We hope that you are encouraged to stand where you are from. Mauri ora.”

Newton said the most significant change since July 23, 2019 was that there was currently no development on the land, and while she wouldn't speak on the details, she suggested an agreement had been reached with all parties involved.

"For us, the resolution was met prior to Waitangi [Day] this year and it is our understanding that nothing has changed.”

When asked whether she was frustrated that a deal hadn't been finalised before the election, Newton said she was patient.

David White/Stuff Ihumātao protestors gathered on the land to commemorate one year since the police eviction.

She also said whānau have been kept up to date on conversations the Kiingitanga have had with the Government, however, those conversations were confidential.

In June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern denied reports that a deal over Ihumātao was near, saying Cabinet was yet to consider any resolution.

A Fletcher spokeswoman said the business had been asked to “pause” the development to allow more time to explore alternative solutions.

“We continue to stand back and respect this process.”

Matata-Sipu said another significant milestone was the change of environment compared to last year.

David White/Stuff The future of the land at Ihumātao is still uncertain.

"If you look around you, there's no police. Last year there were police shoulder to shoulder, getting ready in their military formation at the end of this road. They are no longer here.”

Matata-Sipu touched on the upcoming elections and said whānau at Ihumātao were not concerned about what a change of Government would mean for their plight.

"Until we know what the next Government looks like, there's no point in trying to predict what that next kōrero might look like."

Last year, there were several invitations by whānau for Prime Minister Jacinda Arden to visit Ihumātao.

At the time, Ardern said her presence would not only be distracting, but it would not help reach a resolution.

Newton said the prime minister would always be welcome.