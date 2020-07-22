Lotto: Auckland player wins $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Wednesday night’s Powerball has reached $20 million after rolling over Saturday.

One Aucklander is a newly-minted millionaire after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Ponsonby in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $23 million.

Strike Four was won by a player from Gisborne, who took home $200,000.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Grant Bros. in Gisborne.

The winning numbers were 30, 40, 20, 18, 4, and 10, the bonus ball was 25, and the Powerball was 7.

On Saturday, four players from Palmerston North, Foxton and Christchurch, each won $250,000 with Lotto First Division.