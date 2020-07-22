Council warns people away from Port Waikato beach as high waves expected

Waikato District Council has closed Sunset Beach carpark as a wave event may hit the area tonight.

Waikato District Council is warning people away from Sunset Beach in Port Waikato as rough weather and big waves could hit the area.

Waves up to six metres high off-shore are expected at Port Waikato at high tide, and could cause erosion.

The council recommends people stay away from the beach for the next few hours and this evening when the high tide comes, about 11 pm.

Sunset Beach carpark is closed.

“This weather may result in an increase in erosion at Sunset Beach overnight, so please be aware of that if you live along Ocean View Road or are in that area,” a council spokesperson said.

No evacuations are necessary at this point, the spokesperson said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff A view from above as the sea approaches the cliff edge at Port Waikato. (File photo.)

Port Waikato is prone to erosion, where the sea can encroach and eat away at the cliff face.

Storms can strip away sections of the shore.

Waikato Regional Council regional resilience team leader Rick Liefting said there is a wave event coming, but it’s difficult to predict whether erosion will occur.

“There may be erosion but there may not be.”

Forecasting was showing waves up to 6 metres off-shore, he said.

“It’s a higher than average wave event, that you typically see once or twice a year,” Liefting said.

“It’s not the highest we would see on the west coast.

“We are putting the message out so people are aware.”

Winds could approach severe gale strength in exposed areas of coastal Waikato, according to MetService.

It’s part of a trough moving over the country, MetService Forecaster Amy Rossiter said.