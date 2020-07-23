Chinese activists on way to protest at Parliament killed in double fatal crash

Two people were killed and three injured in a crash just south of Tokoroa.

Two Chinese men killed in a crash on a highway near Tokoroa were travelling to Wellington to petition the Government about the Chinese Communist Party, according to a close friend.

A prominent figure in the New Zealand Chinese community who was travelling with them survived the crash but is in a critical condition at Waikato Hospital.

A mother and daughter from another vehicle involved are also in Waikato Hospital recovering in a ward following the collision on SH1 around 1.05pm on Tuesday.

Canterbury University Professor Anne-Marie Brady said the crash had left two close friends, that she named as Yuezhong Wang and Weiguo Xi, dead.

Another friend was in hospital where he remained unconscious but expected to recover, she said.

The men were travelling to Parliament where they were going to petition the Government to address the issue of Chinese Communist Party political interference in NZ, she said.

“These men are hugely important to our New Zealand Chinese community and democracy, and are so brave,” she told Stuff on Thursday morning.

Wang was a member of the Independent Chinese Pen writers’ association and Xi was the chairman of the New Zealand branch of the Federation for Democratic China.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff A wider view of the crash scene in South Waikato.

“These people are so important and so brave – they speak for the silent majority and the Chinese community in New Zealand.”

Brady said she would be reading a statement they prepared at the Justice Select Committee meeting on Thursday.

Senior Sergeant Phil Edwards of Taupō police said the two men killed were Chinese nationals living in Auckland. They were travelling with another man in a southbound car heading to Wellington at the time of the crash.

The trio were travelling with others in another vehicle who did not witness the crash, he said.

An initial assessment of the scene indicated a northbound vehicle crossed the centre line, glanced a southbound vehicle in the process and collided head on with a third vehicle, police said a statement to Stuff.

Luke Kirkeby/Stuff Heavy rain hit the crash scene a short time after the collision.

Edwards said police were still establishing the full circumstances of the crash including speaking to occupants and witnesses and a full inspection of the vehicles involved would take place in Taupō on Thursday.

He said the crash happened prior to the heavy downpours which hit the region on Tuesday afternoon and conditions were overcast at the time.

The two occupants of the northbound vehicle – a mother and daughter – were both taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

Edwards urged all drivers travelling through South Waikato to be wary of the frequently changing environment from two- to one-lane highways in sometimes winding conditions. He urged drivers to stop and take a break, not get distracted and be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact police on 105.