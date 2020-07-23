Family fishing trip tragedy - man's son, 8, dies after kayak capsize

A father used his mobile phone to call for help after the kayak he was fishing in with his two children capsized before sinking.

But his calls for help couldn’t save his eight-year-old son who died after being pulled from the sea in a critical condition.

The tragedy on the family kayaking trip happened on the last day of the school holidays off the coast of Kaiaua in the Firth of Thames.

The family had travelled from the Waikato area to the seaside town to go kayak fishing on the sunny Sunday.

Tom Lee/Stuff The man and his children were found about a kilometre offshore at Kaiaua.

All three were wearing life jackets.

Yet during the expedition their kayak capsized and the trio ended up in the ocean.

“After the kayak capsized initially the three were able to get back on, however it started to take on too much water and this has caused further capsizes and the kayak to eventually sink,” Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie of Counties Manukau police said.

The children’s father used a mobile phone he had with him to call for help.

Tom Lee/Stuff Diana Gausden witnessed the events unfolding at the Kaiaua Boat Ramp on Sunday afternoon, after a man and his two kids got into trouble on the water.

“The three have been in the water for some time before rescue services were able to locate them and transport them for emergency medical treatment,” she said.

Coastguard spokesman Mike Buddle earlier said the Coastguard Operations Centre in Auckland got a call from police search and rescue at 3.40pm reporting three kayakers missing.

Coastguard’s air patrol was already in the air on another job and diverted to the Firth of Thames.

The plane began a search pattern of the area and on the third leg located three people in the water and a submerged kayak at 4.30pm.

Supplied Helicopters land in Kaiaua where a kayak capsized and a child subsequently died.

They were in the water about a kilometre offshore.

Crew on the water arrived within minutes and pulled the three out of the ocean, taking them by boat to shore where rescue helicopters were waiting.

The eight year old was initially in a critical condition but subsequently died. His death would be referred to the Coroner.

The girl was also in a serious condition and flown to Starship Hospital.

Tom Lee/Stuff The water was choppy by the time and trio were brought to shore, witnesses said.

Gillespie said police were still conducting interviews with witnesses to establish why the kayak capsized in the first instance.

“The investigation is continuing with an examination of the kayak and a possible reconstruction of events that will be conducted in conjunction with Maritime New Zealand.”

A rahui was placed on the Wharekawa coastline for 24 hours ending Thursday midday.