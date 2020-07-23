'Momentous' occasion as PM offically opens $27m new energy centre

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in New Plymouth on Thursday to launch Ara Ake (formerly known as the National New Energy Development Centre).

A new name and a fresh face has breathed life into a centre which is designed to create the country’s new energy future and make it a leader on the global stage

On Thursday in New Plymouth, Ara Ake (formerly known as the National New Energy Development Centre) was officially launched by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Energy Minister Megan Woods.

It also coincided with news of the appointment of the centre’s chief executive Dr Cristiano Marantes, who moved from a role at energy company Vector to take up the position.

The $27 million centre was first mooted in May 2019 by Ardern at the Just Transition Summit, held in New Plymouth.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after the launch of Ara Ake on Thursday, an occasion she described as “momentous”.

Its aim is to lead the development of new clean energy technologies and work with businesses to commercialise projects and create employment.

Ardern called the launch, held at Govett Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre, a “momentous” occasion and said Taranaki was at the “forefront” of the country’s future.

The invite-only audience of 150 included the three Taranaki mayors, Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and district councillors.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arriving at New Plymouth airport ahead of launch of national new energy centre on Thursday.

Ardern said the centre would provide a way to “power” the country’s economy as well as combat climate change.

“Importantly it also helps us meet the long-term challenge of transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” she said.

Ardern was “very confident” Ara Ake would not just be an expensive think tank and pointed to the experience of its board and their proven track record in terms of innovation.

“I am confident it will deliver commercial options for all of New Zealand, and not just Taranaki.”

Ardern said while decisions on what projects will get the green light was up to the board, it was aware there was an expectation to move quickly.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Energy Minister Megan Woods says Taranaki was well-placed to drive the advancement of a low-emissions energy.

Woods said Taranaki, with the skills and knowledge the region had across the oil and gas sector, was well-placed to drive a low-emissions economy.

She said Taranaki could be a global leader in creating new energy technology and that this went beyond hydrogen.

Prior to the launch, a small group of protesters from Climate Justice Taranaki stood outside the gallery as a way to highlight its concerns about a reliance on hydrogen to provide a pathway to a low carbon future.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Climate Justice Taranaki members highlight their concerns about hydrogen at the Ara Ake launch on Thursday.

Woods said the centre would need to look at other options, “if we are to lead the world from Taranaki.”

“We don’t want to limit our horizons,” she said.

Portugal-born Marantes, who has worked overseas and in New Zealand and has extensive engineering experience, will move to Taranaki from Auckland for the job, which he begins in mid-August.

“I have a life-long passion for enabling a low-emissions future, through strong leadership, innovation and knowledge of new energy solutions.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The newly announced chief executive of Ara Ake is Dr Cristiano Marantes.

He said the centre would be a resource for existing companies and organisations to tap into but also a place where ideas will develop and grow.

National MP for New Plymouth Jonathan Young, who attended the events, also welcomed the centre’s launch.

Despite his party’s policy to overturn the coalition Government’s ban on offshore oil exploration if National was elected to run the country after the September 19 election, he would remain supportive of the new entity’s work.

Ara Ake had a national focus, but Young said it was important its work also recognised and supported the capability Taranaki already had.

Supplied/Jonathan Young National MP for New Plymouth Jonathan Young is supportive of Ara Ake but does not want Taranaki to get lost along the way. (File Photo)

“Having significant contracts awarded to Taranaki firms will not only support our local economy but will also develop an important part of our regional capability.”

Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand also supported the new venture.

"New Zealand and the world are facing some major energy challenges and opportunities. We look forward to Ara Ake playing a constructive role as we collectively respond," its chief executive John Carnegie said.

The meaning of Ara Ake comes from joining two words which represent a new pathway and continuous progress forward.