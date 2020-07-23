Government chips in $20m to help fund Yarrow Stadium repair job

A $20m offering from the Government to co-fund the repair and upgrade was included in an infrastructure package announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, during a visit to New Plymouth on Thursday. (File Photo)

The Yarrow Stadium repair job has got a $20 million helping hand from the Government as part of its infrastructure investment in the region.

During a visit to New Plymouth on Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced $48m would be pumped into seven projects in the region to boost the economy and create about 290 jobs.

One of those was to co-fund the $50m repair and redevelopment of Yarrow Stadium, alongside Taranaki Regional Council.

“The grandstands at Yarrow Stadium have been out of use for several years due to earthquake risk and the community has been looking for solutions,” Ardern said.

READ MORE:

* Yarrow Stadium among more than $850m in submitted shovel-ready projects from Taranaki

* The urgent need for a multisport facility in New Plymouth

* Taranaki needs more Government investment - New Plymouth Mayor



Along with assisting with the stadium upgrade, which has been a source of controversy within the region with some opposed to it, other work which will get a helping hand from central Government as part of its focus on “shovel-ready” projects include: $8m to help Stratford District Council upgrade its pool facilities, $5m to fully fund the build of a multi-purpose hub at Mawhitiwhiti Kanihi Pā in South Taranaki; $7m to extend Nukumaru Station Rd; a $3m contribution for the new library and culture centre Te Ramanui o Ruaputahanga in Hāwera, $3m towards Dawson Falls Lodge renovations and $2m to build a cycle park and basketball half-court in Stratford.

The approximate number of jobs connected to all the projects was about 290.

“Projects like sports facilities, pools and libraries unite communities and supporting them is a win-win for regional economies and social wellbeing, as we reap the rewards of going hard and early in response to Covid-19 to get our regions and economy back open again,” Ardern said.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke said he was "absolutely rapt" to see $10m offered to central Taranaki projects.

Volzke said $2m would likely cover the whole cost of the children’s cycling park and half basketball court project, while the $8m would help fund the new $15m pool complex.

As a result, work can begin as soon as possible on the bike park, with work on the pool development starting in 2021, he said.

“The two projects are expected to create a total of 51 jobs, which is a considerable number for our community."

Thursday's announcement comes just weeks after Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones promised $37 million for a new and greener thermal dryer – a machine that turns wastewater into fertiliser that is then sold commercially - at New Plymouth's Wastewater Treatment Plant.