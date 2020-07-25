PM Jacinda Ardern reflects on Taranaki and its global potential

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods speak about the future of Taranaki.

It’s regions like Taranaki which provide the heartbeat for the rest of the country’s economic fortunes, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern believes.

Ardern was in the region for a flying visit on Thursday launching the new energy centre Ara Ake and announcing $48 million in new spending to support projects across Taranaki.

“I hope that demonstrates to the people of the region that we genuinely believe New Zealand’s success will be based on investment in our regions.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there is no reason Taranaki can’t be a world leader in the new energy sector.

“It creates jobs, it creates wellbeing – this is the heart of New Zealand’s economy.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says while there signs to point to Taranaki’s resilience in the wake of Covid-19, support will be needed for those going through tough times too.

During her day-long visit, Ardern met with the district’s three mayors and other leaders in a behind closed doors sit-down to do a bit of stocktake of where things were at in Taranaki.

“We spent a bit of time reflecting on some of the initiatives that have been supported in recent times...Parihaka, the waste treatment injection, obviously the announcement of the launch of Ara Ake and then looking ahead to the opportunities that come with the Covid recovery.”

This included what support the Government could provide regarding the skills and trade training required to support new work opportunities.

“Now it’s really a matter of us continuing conversations, which is a good place to be.”

In terms of the general mood of the region, Ardern described it as “really constructive.”

Prior to her visit, she checked out some statistics around work and spending during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ardern said there were greater rates of people working here during that time (as some were classified as essential), and also spending their cash.

“That tells us the region has got some diversification within it that gives it resilience but by no means does that mean that everything’s okay.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the launch of Ara Ake, held at the Len Lye Centre on Thursday.

Consequently part of the discussion with civic leaders also revolved around what could be done to mitigate against the hardship currently being experienced in the community, and which will come as a result of Covid-19.

“As much as there are challenges, I think we are really well-placed to address them.”

Being able to respond to the needs of the community was one factor Ardern identified as a Labour Party tactic to break National’s stranglehold over seats which encompass the Taranaki region, namely New Plymouth, Whanganui and Taranaki-King Country.

She said having candidates who are tapped into their communities and know the issues “makes a really big difference.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern bought her star power to Taranaki this week.

Ardern also pointed to the investment it had made in the region to date as a “good foundation” for candidates to call on.

One thing Labour would champion if it was elected to Government after September’s general election was the Taranaki 2050 roadmap, which she called an “impressive piece of work”.

“It’s yours and you’ve already identified what it is that central Government needs to champion alongside you here and I think that will be its strength as you will never succeed if central Government comes in and identifies what a local community’s priorities should be.But we will succeed if we come in and support and work alongside delivering what it is that you determine is the future of the region.”

Leveraging off the work Ara Ake intended to do in creating new forms of energy, Ardern posed the question “why wouldn’t Taranaki be a world leader?.”

“There is every reason in the world why Taranaki would position itself to be at the cutting edge of new development in energy research and commercialisation.

“There is huge potential here.”