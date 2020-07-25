Auckland Council loses appeal, ordered to pay $15k to artist for lost painting

Auckland Council were ordered to pay thousands to a south Auckland artist after losing an appeal.

Auckland Council has been ordered to pay $15k for missing artwork after losing a court appeal.

The A5-sized oil and charcoal painting belonged to Ōtāhuhu painter Jah Tana, who loaned the piece to Papakura Art Gallery in 2015 for a group exhibition.

Two years later, Tana arrived at the gallery to collect her art but was told it could not be found, with the council even suggesting she had already picked it up.

The disagreement sparked a nearly three-year battle that saw the council appeal the initial decision before admitting defeat in June.

Tana is relieved the case has been resolved but is still frustrated it took this long.

“[Council] tried to say I fabricated the whole thing ... justice finally prevailed.”

The painting Tana owned, titled Madame Elegante, depicted an elderly woman sitting in a café smoking a cigarette.

It took her two months to create, and she often painted into the night.

Supplied Madame Elegant, painted by Jah Tana.

In late 2015, she loaned the painting to Papakura Art Gallery, and although some work was priced for sale, Tana's was not.

The exhibition finished in January 2016 and Tana organised to pick up her piece in February.

She was told it was in storage and wasn't immediately available – which was not unusual – so she wasn't too alarmed, she said.

Tana was also friends with the curator, who told her the artwork was being stored.

In 2018, a buyer spotted Tana's art online and offered $15,000 for it.

"I went to council to pick it up but they couldn't find it. They did a search of the whole building and said they'll do an investigation.

"I asked them what happened and where did it go. I asked about their tracking system but there was no tracking system [at the time], and they gave me the shrugged shoulder response."

After several disagreements with council as to the whereabouts of her painting, Tana took the case to the Disputes Tribunal in September.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF In 2016, Jah Tana loaned an art piece to Papakura Art Gallery. When she asked for it back, she was told it was lost.

The council was of the belief that Tana had already picked up the artwork as it saw the work used in promotion for an exhibition in 2016.

However, that was a digital copy used for promotion only, Tana said. She provided evidence of that to the tribunal, and also evidence of the lost $15,000 sale.

She won that case but the council appealed.

The case was heard at Manukau District Court in June where the judge dismissed the appeal.

Auckland Council spent $500 filing court documents and ordering a valuation report, General Manager Arts, Community and Events, Graham Bodman, said in a statement.

“We accept the judge’s decisions and have paid Ms Tana $15,000 as ordered, by the judge.

“We’d like to apologise for any distress she experienced as a result of this.

“We’ve also since put processes in place to ensure something of this nature does not happen again. This includes a rigorous sign in process, including condition reporting/insurance valuation, and a sign out process that proves collection of artworks on a certain date.”