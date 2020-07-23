'Forever loved': Two children killed in Christchurch house fire farewelled

Grieving parents Des Cooke and Nicole Mulligan talk about losing two of their children in a house fire.

An emotional funeral service has been held for two young children killed in a Christchurch house fire.

The funeral for 9-month-old Arianna Mulligan-Cooke and 8-year-old Brayden Mulligan-Gibson was held at The Piano in Christchurch on Thursday afternoon.

The two children were killed in a fire at their home on Vivian St, Burwood, about 10.40pm on July 14.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Eight-year-old Brayden Mulligan-Gibson’s casket is carried by his mother, Nicole Mulligan, and father, Shaun Gibson.

Six members of Brayden’s family carried his green and yellow striped casket into the venue first, including his mother Nicole Mulligan and father Shaun Gibson. Mulligan and Arianna’s father, Des Cooke, carried the baby’s bright pink casket in soon after.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Nicole Mulligan is comforted at the funeral for her two children, who were killed in a house fire on July 14.

Each casket was decorated with a large bouquet of white flowers, and Arianna’s casket was draped with a heart-patterned blanket.

Mulligan and Cooke carried her in alone.

Emotions ran high outside the venue, with family members embracing and comforting each other as they made their way inside.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Arianna’s parents, Nicole Mulligan and Des Cooke, each take a side of her tiny pink casket.

The service included a visual tribute accompanied by the song Rā Whānau Ki A Koe, which was described as one of Brayden’s favourites.

On the order of service, Brayden and Arianna’s family thanked those who attended the funeral for their love and support, and said donations could be made on their Givealittle page, which has raised more than $190,000.

Eulogies were delivered by Mulligan, Cooke, Gibson, and Brayden’s grandmother Angela Martin and her partner Trevor Nesbit. There was also an open invitation for attendees to speak.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Arianna’s father and Brayden’s stepfather, Des Cooke, is comforted as he arrives outside The Piano on Thursday.

The order of service concluded with the words “rest in love, forever loved, never forgotten”.

After the funeral, Arianna’s casket was brought out first, followed by Brayden’s.

Blue, green and pink balloons were released as the hearse left.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mulligan, left, and Cooke watch on as the caskets are placed into the back of a hearse.

Stuff was invited to attend the service but remained outside at the request of the family.

Brayden, a pupil at Bishopdale Primary School, was “kind, sweet and funny”, Mulligan told Stuff earlier.

Arianna was “gorgeous” and “had a smile that just lit up my whole heart”. She had not learned to say mum but could say dad.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mulligan is comforted by Brayden’s father, Shaun Gibson, after the funeral service concluded.

“She would wake up saying ‘dad’, I would look over and say, ‘Mum, mum, mum.’ She would look at me and smile and say, ‘Dad, dad, dad.’

“They were beautiful kids with beautiful hearts.”