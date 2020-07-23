Rat invades Southland Museum and kills tuatara

A tuatara at the Southland Museum tuatarium as viewed from the Queens Park side of the building. [file photo]

A rogue rat is in an Invercargill freezer awaiting an autopsy to see if it’s the one that killed a tuatara.

The rat is believed to have circumvented the tuatarium at the Southland Museum and Art Gallery before killing the tuatara and damaging an albatross.

Senior living species officer Lindsay Hazley discovered the dead tuatara on July 14.

The museum has 70 to 80 tuatara.

Hazley, the museum's long-time tuatara curator, celebrated a 50-year friendship with Henry this year, the museum’s most famous tuatara. Henry was not the one killed.

Hazley declined to comment on the death but said the one killed did not have a name.

Invercargill City Council acting group manager community services Pete Thompson said a rat also did minor damage to an albatross diorama in the museum’s collection.

Staff were confident only one rat had got into the building, he said.

John Hawkins/Stuff Southland Museum & Art Gallery has been closed since 2018.

However, the council was ramping up pest control efforts, including trapping in Queens Park around the museum and traps being installed throughout the museum facility, while further, more extensive options were explored, he said.

The tuatariam was designed to be predator-proof and this was the first incident involving a predator in its 30-year history.

“Investigations revealed the rat was likely to have gained access to the enclosure by scaling a two-metre PVC pipe, and climbing through an air vent.”

The tuatara were removed while steps were taken to re-proof the enclosure, and there was no risk anticipated to other parts of the tuatarium.

“We’ve taken all possible steps to make sure tuatara in the facility are safe once more.”

The council staff were cautious with the use of poison, Thompson said.

“We’re aware there have been deaths in other parts of the country where insects have eaten poison, and those insects have then been eaten by tuatara.”

The Southland Museum pyramid building closed in 2018 but the tuataras can be seen through a window from Queens Park.