Death of young woman onboard Sanford fishing boat prompts police investigation, but no answers for family

A young woman died suddenly in her cabin on Sanford’s San Granit, the second crew member to die in just over a year. Six months on, her grieving family are still waiting for answers. Evan Harding reports.

Anna Mannering was dancing and having fun with crewmates onboard the San Granit as it made its way deep into the Southern Ocean on the evening of January 27.

It was the 21-year-old’s first expedition on a commercial fishing vessel, and she had recently become engaged to a crew member.

Mother Lisa said Anna was excited at her new career in fishing, and had been looking forward to returning home to for a late birthday celebration with the family.

But that same night, Anna was found unresponsive in her cabin and later pronounced dead.

Her family say police initially told them it was a suspected suicide, but that an autopsy report had cast doubt on that finding.

Lisa Mannering said the family had been through hell since the death.

‘’We still don’t know how she died, we are still waiting.’’

Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy of Invercargill CIB confirmed to Stuff that police were still investigating her death.

Tragically, the 21-year-old was the second crew member to have died on the 67-metre San Granit, in just over a year.

‘SHE LIKED TO MAKE PEOPLE FEEL GOOD’

Lisa Mannering had fostered Anna when she was six months old and later gained permanent guardianship over her, so was “her mother for 21 years’’. Anna took the family name at age 18.

She had a lovely personality and many friends, her mother said.

‘’She was just so bubbly and so into everything, if she saw someone looking pretty she would tell them, because she liked to make people feel good.’’

Her daughter had completed a deep sea fishing course in Westport in 2019 and was on her first commercial fishing expedition.

SUPPLIED Lisa Mannering, right, says her daughter Anna was the happiest sheâd been in years prior to her death.

She had recently become engaged to a man who was also a crew member on the San Granit and they had planned to get married several weeks after the boat docked.

Though her daughter had a history of depression and had attempted to take her life in the past, she had got her life together in the previous year and was in a good place, her mother said.

‘’By the time she got onto the boat she had sorted herself out completely, she was happy, she was earning good money and she had a really good future ahead of her, and the next thing we know she’s gone.’’

Lisa Mannering said she had been in regular phone contact with her daughter, who worked in the processing department on the boat, while she was at sea.

She talked to her daughter on the phone just hours before she died in her cabin, and they had a small disagreement, but it was nothing major.

In fact, her mother said Anna was the happiest she had been in years, and a crew member later told her she was dancing and having fun with the other crew earlier that evening.

She had too much to live for to take her own life, her mother said.

The family had planned to have a late, combined birthday and Christmas celebration with family, and she wanted to reunite with her special needs 14-year-old brother who she had a close bond with.

Anna’s sister, Kat Grinter, said she was a beautiful and caring person who had her life ahead of her before it was “taken away’’.

“It’s quite devastating.’’

The family did not want her to be forgotten, and they wanted to know how her life ended, she said.

John Bisset/Stuff The San Granit arriving into port at Timaru in 2016. (File photo)

Having been found unresponsive in her cabin police initially thought she died of suicide, Lisa Mannering said.

Afterwards, the boat headed back to port at Bluff.

But after an autopsy in Christchurch, the cause of death was deemed to be inconclusive and police were now investigating, she said.

A Sanford spokeswoman said: ‘’Sanford can confirm this was not a workplace accident but a sudden death. It was a shock and very sad for the crew to lose one of their team.”

The spokeswoman said Sanford had “fully cooperated with relevant authorities in their enquiries.’’

Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy of Invercargill CIB said police continue to make enquiries on behalf of the coroner in relation to Anna’s death.

“We acknowledge this has been an extremely difficult time for her family, who understandably want answers. As the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

On November 14, 2018, 26-year-old New Plymouth man Steffan Antony Stewart was fatally injured onboard the San Granit after becoming trapped in machinery known as an accumulator, with the boat 102km east of Banks Peninsula at the time.

A Transport Accident Investigation Commission report found Stewart, who had methamphetamine in his system, had entered a guarded area, perhaps to clear a jammed box of fish.