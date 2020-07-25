Man, 80, told to vacate the land he's called home for 20 years

Fred Carroll, 80, on the land he calls home at Waimārama, Hawke's Bay.

He’s called this humble bach ‘’home’’ for 20 years, and he claims whakapapa to this land, but Fred Carroll, 80, has been told he has to leave by the end of winter.

That won’t be happening, according to Fred. Despite a court ruling, he says he’s not going anywhere.

Fred hails from Whakaki, near Mahia, but moved to Hastings with his family in 1945. In 1998, he moved to the coastal settlement of Waimārama. Two years later he moved to his current location after landowner Ngamoa Gillies invited him to live on her land on the agreement that he paid rates, mowed the lawns, and keep it in good order.

He put up a small bach, created a garden and has lived here ever since. He’d planned to see out the rest of his days here.

Gillies died in 2015 and in 2017 Kiri Manuel, the surviving trustee of the Heni Gillies Whānau Trust which owns two of three shares in the land, told Carroll she wanted to build a family home on her ancestral land.

She asked him to leave the 4200sqm block by the end of 2017.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Fred Carroll and his humble bach at the coastal settlement of Waimārama.

Manuel says Fred, who stopped paying rates in 2017, is trespassing and preventing her whānau from using and enjoying their own whenua.

She also said Carroll had damaged the land by removing trees without permission.

Carroll acknowledges he is not an owner of the land, or a relative of an owner, but says he has a relationship to the land through his descendants of Ngāti Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Rakaipaaka and Ngāti Kahungunu, and he should be allowed to stay there for the rest of his life.

That relationship, he said, meant he was entitled to occupy the land and that Manuel’s approach was inconsistent with tikanga Māori.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Fred Carroll says he just wants to see out his life on the land at Waimārama.

Carroll denied damaging the land and said he cared for and protected it and had installed a sewerage and water system.

When matters could not be resolved, Manuel went to the Māori Land Court seeking an injunction.

This month Judge Layne Harvey granted the application, and told Fred he had to vacate the land by the end of winter.

The judge said Fred had not filed any evidence to support his ongoing occupation of the land, and he was occupying the land unlawfully and without consent of the owners.

Speaking at his home on Friday, Fred said he was confident he was able to claim whakapapa to the land through ancestral ties to the original Māori inhabitants.

“I’m not interested in owning the land. I just want to continue to live here. I would move my bach to the back of the land, but they won’t have that,” he said.

“I’m not moving. I whakapapa to the land at Ocean Beach and Waimārama through Pukepuke Tangiora. I’ll be getting the evidence, don’t worry about that. I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

“My ancestors from whakaki used to come down here all the time. They’d share kai. In those days they didn’t make people pay for things. They shared. That’s the way it should be. That’s tikanga Māori,” he said.

He said he had paid about $1200 a year in rates until he stopped paying in 2017.

“I have heaps of whānau. People think I’d be destitute, but I could park up anywhere I like. I’m holding this land because it’s my home now,” he said.

“It’s paradise. If I didn’t live here I’d have been dead 10 years ago, I reckon. I just want to roll my days out here.”

Manuel could not be reached for comment.