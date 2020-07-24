Clifton resident upset after dogs kill her rare goats

Clifton resident Carol Jasperse is upset to find her four goats killed in a dog attack.

Two dogs attacked and killed four rare goats on a property at Clifton, near Invercargill, on Friday morning.

Clifton resident Carol Jasperse said she and her neighbour were woken up at 2.30am to the sound of dogs barking. She believed the dogs were pit bulls.

They got into her paddock had killed four goats including one which was pregnant.

“Its pretty sad looking over, and they are all dead.”

One of the smaller dogs went close to her, but she didn’t feel threatened by them as the bigger one was nervous around humans, she said.

Two of the goats were Norweigian Dwarfs which would not be easy to replace, she said.

They had a lot of history as the breed came to New Zealand in the 1700s with the whalers, she said.

She had hand-raised them after getting them from a farm near Mossburn.

She had tried to breed them before, they were a rare breed to obtain and would not be easy to replace, she said.

The dogs were taken to the pound and Jasperse wanted them euthanasised.

Police confirmed they were called to the property about the attack and notified the SPCA.

An Invercargill City Council spokeswoman said two dogs were seized and were now secure in its Animal Care Facility.

An investigation is under way.