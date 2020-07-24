Tributes to former Waitākere City councillor and youth advocate Ross Dallow

Ross Dallow, centre, when he received the West Auckland Legacy Award at the Sport Waitākere Excellence Awards in 2015.

A former Auckland councillor and policeman, who helped youths in West Auckland stay away from crime by involving them in sports, has died.

Ross Dallow, 82, a former Waitākere councillor, senior police officer and president of the West Auckland licensing trusts for many years, died on Monday.

However, it was his work with youth and getting them involved in sport that became his legacy.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Dallow was a prominent figure in West Auckland’s local politics.

Councillor Linda Cooper, who served with Dallow in local politics for six years and at The Trusts, said Dallow’s famous line was, “in sport, out of court”.

READ MORE:

* Weeds, rubbish and orange barriers litter an award-winning Auckland reserve

* Elderly complain about catching two buses to get to west Auckland hospital

* Fewer machines but more money through West Auckland pokies



“He dealt with a lot of tough kids and he got them away from trouble through the avenue of sports,” Cooper said.

“Ross was a strong leader, he had a strong personality – once he was committed to a project, he would keep going. He was always so focused, always had his eye on the prize. But his goal was always to support young people.”

Cooper said Dallow started Waitākere’s first athletics club and later spearheaded the build of The Trusts Arena Douglas track and field in Henderson.

John selkirk/Stuff Dallow, pictured here with his son, newsreader Simon Dallow, was honoured in the Queens Birthday awards in 1980 and 2013.

“He was so committed to raising up young people and helping kids in trouble. He was very determined to make things happen for them.”

Dallow was a prominent sports figure as an athlete, coach and manager. He won the New Zealand junior discus throw title in 1956 and continued his involvement in sport for many years after.

According to Athletics New Zealand, he was an athletics coach for over 30 years, with his athletes winning 31 national titles and setting eight New Zealand records.

Dallow managed Auckland teams to New Zealand track and field championships, and was made a life member of the Waitākere City Athletic Club.

For 36 years, Dallow served in the police, rising to superintendent and district commander West Auckland.

On his retirement from the police, he was involved in the local government where he served as councillor.

In 1980, Dallow received the Queen’s Police Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours and was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2013 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to the community.

He had four children, including TVNZ news presenter Simon Dallow, and was married to the late Denise.

Dallow lived in Te Atatu South, West Harbour and Hobsonville.