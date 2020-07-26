Free diver who died trying to save his friend hailed for his courage and bravery

Igor Petrenko, pictured, died despite the heroic efforts of his friend Gena Sibaev.

Five men set out on a fishing trip from Gulf Harbour with plans to visit Great Barrier Island. Only three would return home alive. Sam Sherwood reports.

Igor Petrenko and Mingalim Sibaev departed Gulf Harbour in Whangaparaoa with three other men for a fishing trip to Great Barrier Island onboard an 8-metre fishing boat, Livadia, owned by one of the group, Maxim Vassiliev.

The plan was to spend a few days near the island, staying on the boat and then moving to a local backpacker lodge before returning to Auckland.

Petrenko, 31, born in Ukraine, arrived in New Zealand 14 years earlier. He was studying web design spending his time working on media, graphic and video projects. He was described as fit and active, going to the gym daily doing kickboxing, acrobatics and dancing. He started diving about two and a half years before his death and would spend most weekends diving and fishing.

Sibaev, known as Gena, had been living in New Zealand for 10 years after emigrating from Russia with his wife and three children.

The 55-year-old roof painter was described as a fit, healthy and experienced diver. He went to the swimming pool three times a week to train and in the winter entered ski touring competitions in Europe, in warmer months he would go diving every weekend.

It was about 7.30pm on March 5, 2016, about two hours after high tide when the men headed towards Great Barrier Island. They stopped briefly at Shearer’s Rock, behind Tiritiri Matangi Island, where Petrenko and Sibaev, who had only recently met, went spearfishing wearing their freediving gear.

Petrenko quickly caught a kingfish and the men returned to the boat and the journey towards Great Barrier Island resumed.

Facebook Gena Sibaev went to Petrenko’s aid after he didn’t return to the boat.

About halfway to their destination, the group stopped at a reef and fished for snapper for half an hour. While fishing the friends, except for Vassiliev who was the skipper, shared about one and a half bottles of wine. About 9pm they decided to continue to Tryphena Harbour for the night.

On arrival, about 10pm the group decided to look for crayfish at the nearby Cecilia Sudden Bay. After tying up to a cray pot about 10m offshore Petrenko and Daniel Thomas dived into the water.

The water was clear with no rips or current, and the weather was good with no wind. Despite being dark, the visibility was good with the moon out and no clouds.

Petrenko was wearing his freediving wetsuit, with gloves, fin, a mask and a torch. Sibaev, Vassiliev and Eugene Boutskikh remained on the boat looking for squid.

‘WHERE’S IGOR’

About half an hour later Thomas signalled to Petrenko he was going to return to the boat, believing he would follow him. About 10 minutes after getting back on board, the group realised they had not heard from Petrenko and they had not seen the light from his torch.

“The weather picked up a little bit and I said ‘where’s Igor’,” Vassiliev told Stuff.

They then untied the boat and began to search. Moments later they saw what appeared to be torchlight from the seabed.

“We thought s... that’s not good,” Vassiliev recalls.

“I said to [Thomas] you might as well go and have a look because you’ve been swimming, go and check it out.”

SUPPLIED Igor Petrenko, right, was a keen diver and fisherman.

Thomas entered the water and made several unsuccessful attempts to reach the bottom. He was able to see a shadow on the seabed which he thought was Petrenko.

He then returned to the boat and said he could not dive deep enough.

“So then Gena said ‘wait boys, I think it’s been more than five minutes so obviously he’s already dead, just take your time’.”

He then put on his wetsuit and mask without a snorkel and fins and entered the water to try and dive to the seabed.

He made two unsuccessful attempts, before returning to the boat, telling the group he could see Petrenko but was unable to reach him.

He then put his weight belt on and tried again, making two further attempts. On his second attempt, the others on board saw his torch make a spiralling motion to the seabed before stopping not far from the first torch.

“He went down real quick,” Vassiliev said.

“It was like a big current sucking him into that hole. And when that happened he just never came back, and then we started really panicking.”

The group frantically tried to call 111 but could not get good reception, so they sailed back towards Tryphena Harbour, where Thomas was eventually able to contact emergency services about 12.30am. He was able to give the exact GPS location of where they had been, and a search was under way.

The two men’s bodies were found about 2.30pm by members of the Police National Dive Squad, in about 9m of water, about 5m apart.

Stuff Medlands Beach on Great Barrier Island.

ALCOHOL AND EQUIPMENT A FACTOR IN DEATHS

Coroner Katharine Greig held an inquest into the men’s deaths, which were investigated by Constable Ben Filiata of the Police National Dive Squad.

“Mr Sibaev’s and Mr Petrenko’s deaths highlight the importance of adhering to safe diving practices when free diving,” Coroner Greig said.

Both men’s equipment was examined after their deaths and found to be in excellent condition.

However, the weight of both their weight belts was found to be excessive.

The belts are worn by divers to compensate for the positive buoyancy created by the equipment used and the diver’s own body composition.

Filiata said excessive weight required the diver to rely more on their physical effort to reach and remain on the surface due to being negatively buoyant, placing the diver under physical stress due to the actual physical exertion required to move the additional weight around while diving on the surface.

The quick release mechanism on both men’s belts were functioning correctly when tested. Filiata was unable to say why they did not remove the belt, suggesting Petrenko may have panicked and became overwhelmed and forgot to ditch the belt.

SUPPLIED Igor Petrenko died in a diving accident near the Great Barrier Islands in 2016.

It was unclear when exactly Petrenko drowned, but Filiata said diving alone was another important factor. Divers are recommended a ‘one up, one down’ system with the diver on the surface constantly monitoring the diver below to offer assistance.

He also raised the possibility that shallow water blackout, a loss of consciousness caused by a reduction of oxygen to the brain, may have been a factor in Petrenko’s death.

“Mr Petrenko died while diving alone. He was diving at night, a surface float was not being used, he was overweighted, and he had drunk some alcohol which may have affected his judgment and is a breach of safe diving practice. All of these matters increased his vulnerability,” Coroner Grieg said.

A post-mortem examination was performed on Sibaev by Dr Dianne Vertes. She concluded the cause of his death was drowning, possibly the result of a buoyancy problem due to weight belt excess. His alcohol consumption may have contributed to his death by impairing his judgment as well as his swimming abilities.

Constable Filiata made a number of recommendations, endorsed by Coroner Greig.

They included making sure someone maintained visual contact with the submerged diver until they surface and remained surface for at least one minute.

Free divers should constantly review and adjust their weight in relation to the diving they are doing. They should also be marked or tethered to a surface float to show their approximate position under water, allowing a rescue diver to follow the line to the diver should they need to. The float can also be used to retrieve a diver from the surface.

Alcohol should also not be consumed eight hours prior to diving.

Coroner Greig remarked on Sibaev’s “courageous” attempts to try and get to Petrenko.

“Mr Sibaev died trying to save his friend Igor Petrenko,” she said.

“He acted selflessly, and I acknowledge his bravery.”

SUPPLIED Igor Petrenko, left, mother Yelena Petrenko, and brother Dmitri.

‘I MISS MY BROTHER’

The deaths of his two friends had a significant impact on Vassiliev, who moved back to Christchurch with his family.

“I just felt like it didn’t feel right, it always reminded me of what happened.”

Boutskikh declined to comment. Stuff was unable to reach Thomas.

Petrenko’s mother, Yelena Petrenko, said the week of her son’s death had been busy with attending her citizenship ceremony on the Monday, studying all week and helping out his friends. She said by the end of the week he was exhausted.

She said her son took fishing seriously, and was concerned the other men were on the boat not looking out for him when he drowned.

Petrenko was “very easy-going, happy and determined”, she said.

“He tried to do lots of things at the same time, studying, working, helping, doing things at home, helping me,” she said.

“He had a good imagination, and he was very friendly and good humour, he could make anyone happy with his jokes.”

At the time of his death he was waiting for his girlfriend to arrive in New Zealand from Kazakhstan. The couple had plans to marry, Yelena Petrenko said.

Following her son’s death she found support in the local church she said.

She prayed for her son every day, and kept all of his belongings.

Petrenko's brother, Dimitri Petrenko, visited the scene where his brother died a year later. He believed his brother could have been caught in the thick long grass, or could have lost air fast in the excitement in the attempt to catch crayfish from deep between the rocks.

Petrenko had a love of nature, the ocean and people since a young age, his brother said.

He mourned the loss of a “best brother, friend and son”.

“He was always helping everybody… I miss my brother a lot,” he said.