Potential listeria contamination forces recall of various cheese products

Authorities are attempting to hunt down the source of the illnesses.

A number of products from Temuka’s Talbot Forest Cheese have been recalled, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

On the list of recalled products is Bouton D’or’s plain haloumi, Ornelle’s parmesan and haloumi, Cuisine Canteen’s basil haloumi and chilli haloumi, Imperial Foods’ diced feta and haloumi, Pam’s Finest’s plain haloumi, and Griffiths’ feta.

Unidentified products from Puhoi and Gibbston Valley Cheese are also on the list.

“The following products are being removed from shelves and should not be eaten. If you have any of these products in your fridge you should return them to the retailer or throw them out,” MPI confirmed on Friday.

DOUG FIELD/Stuff Talbot Forest Cheese has been recalled over listeria concerns.

The ministry received unconfirmed test results indicating the presence of listeria in one of the products from the Talbot Forest Cheese’s Geraldine factory.

“The company recognises the potential risk and is working to have the product removed from shelves,” said MPI director of compliance Gary Orr.

If contaminated products are consumed, they can result in serious infections among people with poor immunity and pregnant women.

The potentially contaminated products are available at stores across the country. None have been exported.

Three listeria cases have been identified in Tauranga, MPI confirmed.

The ministry is working with Toi Te Ora Public Health to identify the source. No link has been drawn between these cases and the recalled products.

One of those cases has died, the other two were hospitalised.