Alleged isolation escapee told New Zealanders 'sick and tired' of quarantine breaches

A mother who allegedly escaped managed isolation in Hamilton on Friday night with her four children has been warned by a judge that New Zealanders are “sick and tired” of quarantine breaches.

The 37-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children, appeared on Saturday at Hamilton District Court after being charged with breaching the Coronavirus Health Act notice.

She appeared with three children – aged 18, 17 and 16 – who have been charged in the youth court. A 12- year-old child who also allegedly escaped is not facing charges. The 17-year-old appeared in the Waitakere Youth Court.

The family had returned to New Zealand from Brisbane to attend the funeral of the children’s father.

If convicted the mother could face up to six months’ imprisonment or a maximum fine of $4000.

All appeared in front of Judge Noel Cocurullo, who also presided over the Waitakere Youth Court appearance via audio visual link.

No pleas were entered and all were granted bail to a managed facility in Auckland. Names and any details that could identify the defendants were suppressed.

The charges come after the five, who had arrived from Brisbane on July 21, allegedly absconded from the Distinction Hotel on Hamilton’s Garnett Ave on Friday evening.

"The New Zealand public would be gutted at your behaviour,” Judge Cocurullo said.

“You know the rules required of you coming into the country. It’s most important you comply with the rules.”

The three children were also granted bail.

Cocurollo also expressed condolences for the loss of their father, “but on the other side of it what’s happened here is really serious. You put yourself in a whole heap of trouble by staying away, you've got to know this is really serious behaviour.”