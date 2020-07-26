One dead in light aircraft crash in South Canterbury

The microlight aircraft was found crashed near Lake Pukaki, not far from Twizel.

A person has died after a light aircraft crash near the South Canterbury town of Twizel.

The microlight was reported missing about 5pm on Saturday, a Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ) spokesman said.

Police in the evening confirmed the aircraft’s sole occupant had died.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing,” police said.

The aircraft, which took off about 2pm, was found crashed near the Lake Pukaki spillway.

A helicopter with a paramedic on board and search and rescue staff located the aircraft, the RCCNZ spokesman said.

Another helicopter came from Dunedin.

Police were alerted that an aircraft was overdue at 4.23pm, a police spokeswoman said.

“Shortly after 5pm the plane was reported crashed.”

Emergency services were at the scene, on rural land between Twizel and Tekapo.